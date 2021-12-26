The 20-year rule has brought an unseasonal blizzard upon us

Most of us only get to peer into the heart of government from afar. As journalists, we can quiz ministers and officials, seeing the bureaucratic beast at closer quarters — but we are still firmly looking in from outside.

Two decades ago, Freedom of Information empowered citizens to demand documents paid for by their taxes. But it was still only a glimpse into the areas about which a requestor had known to ask, and which officials were prepared to reveal.

However, once a year there is a broader opening of state records which allows all of us to look out from the inside of government.

Each December, tens of thousands of pages of government documentation are declassified, and covered by the media in the quiet space between Christmas and New Year.

Archives only seem dry to those who are ignorant of their contents. The vaults of a national archive contain the secrets of that nation’s elite, the irreplaceable contemporaneous record of how powerful people acted, and the details of past mistakes from which we can learn.

For a decade, I have covered the declassification of files at the Public Record Office in Belfast. Each year around 600 paper files, many containing hundreds of pages, are released. They cover most of the range of government activity — from politicians briefing against colleagues to plans for societal breakdown after an atomic bomb (vegetarians and Sabbatarians were to be excluded from NI’s nuclear command bunker).

The process reveals some unedifying truths — the Northern Ireland Office used public money to deliberately deceive the public and the British government knew in 1991 that privatising power stations would make electricity bills soar but tried to hide that.

However, those scandalous episodes are aberrative. The overarching truth from the declassified files is that they show government to be often very boring, frustrating, and peopled by the same range of people as elsewhere in society — from the feckless to the incorruptible.

Seeing the record of how government operates is an antidote to the idea of rampant conspiracies.

But over recent years the release of these files has caused a new problem — as the UK began declassifying government records after 20 years, rather than after 30. The change was phased in, with two years of files being released each year since 2013.

But Ireland did not do likewise, meaning that a growing gap has emerged between the historical records emerging in London, Belfast and Dublin.

When last year British records were from 1997, the Irish files being made public were from 1990. This has increasingly meant that it has been the British official record of the peace process which has been out there, establishing the narrative.

Realising the problem, several years ago Ireland agreed to follow the UK in releasing files earlier. But implementing that decision has been snail-like. Part of the problem has been under-funding of the National Archives, which for years has been under-staffed and struggled to physically house all the files.

Four years ago, the National Archives Advisory Council (NAAC) in Dublin warned that the lack of resources meant the archive would not be able to cope with declassification after 20 years.

Finally, this week ahead will see the public release of the first Irish files declassified after 20 years. But rather than follow Britain in gradually phasing in the new regime, eight years of files will emerge at once — more than 6,500 files, many of which run to hundreds of pages.

That is disastrous. A newspaper which perhaps can give five pages to the declassified files is not going to be able to suddenly give them 40 pages — even if newspapers could send multiple reporters to work on the project for weeks.

No one dumping out eight years of files at once could possibly be hoping for massive media coverage — something which will be seized upon by cynics. The media’s loss will be historians’ gain, but their work is unlikely to reach the same audience.

However, another problem is developing which is even more serious. Around the world, governments have struggled to cope with the archival implications of the digital age.

Retaining every email or pdf means hundreds of millions of low-value records in which the major revelations will be buried. But securing that data is more challenging than with manila paper files.

For years, the NAAC has been warning the Government to prioritise securing this material. This year the body headed by Mr Justice Hedigan lamented that “it is possibly already too late in the case of some of the State’s born-digital records”.

Referring to the financial crisis and the pandemic, it said: “The records of the State document our response to both of these events, and as such constitute a potentially priceless body of knowledge for our future citizens who were too young or perhaps not even born when these events happened.

“When the next global health, environmental or financial crisis comes, will the digital records of state today be available to the next generations so that they can learn from our mistakes and have a better outcome? At the moment, it looks highly unlikely.”

Mr Justice Hedigan’s council highlighted how digital records are “ephemeral”, with the pace of hardware and software advances — meaning that in fewer than eight years’ time, they may be accessible only to expensive digital forensic experts.

For years, we have worried about the suppression of government files. Now there is the possibility that some of them will not even exist to be suppressed.

It would be apt if next year — the centenary of the destruction of so much Irish history in the Four Courts fire — saw Ireland commit to lead the world in preserving the history now being made.