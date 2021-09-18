| 10.6°C Dublin

Taoiseach Mary Lou: what to expect from a Sinn Féin government

The party is racing ahead in the polls, with Mary Lou McDonald looking the most likely Taoiseach after the next election. But how radical would the new regime be?

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates with her supporters after being elected at the RDS count centre in 2020 Expand
Former MLA Eamonn McCann Expand
Comedian and actor Tadhg Hickey. Photo: Cathal Noonan Expand
Shauna Rutherford Expand
Kayla Gaffney Expand

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Some time in the spring of 2025, the smiling president of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, is likely to settle into the Taoiseach’s chair in Government Buildings. That is the conclusion to be drawn from two opinion polls over the past week, showing that her party is by a wide margin the most popular in the State.

Boyle Sports have McDonald as odds-on favourite to lead her party into government at the next election, due by February 2025. If this comes to pass, the party’s supporters will be able to claim that the movement’s slogan, “tiocfaidh ár lá”, will have been fulfilled in the South. For a party once dismissed as the “brass band of the IRA”, their day will finally have come.

While the tricolours are waved in celebration by supporters, the worst fears of their opponents will be realised: a Sinn Féin government in the South, possibly even accompanied by a Sinn Féin government in the North.

