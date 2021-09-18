Some time in the spring of 2025, the smiling president of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, is likely to settle into the Taoiseach’s chair in Government Buildings. That is the conclusion to be drawn from two opinion polls over the past week, showing that her party is by a wide margin the most popular in the State.

Boyle Sports have McDonald as odds-on favourite to lead her party into government at the next election, due by February 2025. If this comes to pass, the party’s supporters will be able to claim that the movement’s slogan, “tiocfaidh ár lá”, will have been fulfilled in the South. For a party once dismissed as the “brass band of the IRA”, their day will finally have come.

While the tricolours are waved in celebration by supporters, the worst fears of their opponents will be realised: a Sinn Féin government in the South, possibly even accompanied by a Sinn Féin government in the North.

But what would such an administration actually be like, and would it be as radical as its supporters hope, and many of its opponents fear?

McDonald has pitched her party as the standard bearer of the disaffected “ordinary working man and woman” against the haves and have-yachts of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

As she promised to reduce the pension age from 66 to 65 in an RTÉ radio interview this week, the Rathgar native was at pains to point out: “I don’t know many millionaires.”

Dr Theresa Reidy, lecturer in politics at University College Cork, says: “Sinn Féin likes to talk about elites versus the purer people, but once they get into power, it will be much more difficult — they will have to face the messy consequences of governing.”

Sinn Féin still sees Irish unity as its “core political objective” but this week’s party think-in and the leader’s interviews show how it has tuned into public concerns far removed from any Border poll. A united Ireland was not given priority.

As the Dáil returned, Sinn Féin social media messages made it clear: “Our focus will be on health, housing, [and] the right to retire at 65.”At the last general election, the RTÉ exit poll showed that health, housing and the pension age were the public’s top three concerns.

While Fine Gael planned to push the pension age to 67 and then 68 — a measure that has been deferred — Sinn Féin realised that this was a hot-button issue, particularly among their base of manual workers.

Deaglán de Bréadún, author of Power Play: The Rise of Modern Sinn Féin, says: “It’s not just a financial issue for people. It’s an emotional issue that strikes a chord, a bit like the water charges.”

Returning the pension age to 65 would come at considerable cost, and Sinn Féin’s estimates of this have varied. In its 2020 general election manifesto, it put the cost at €368m, but by this week it had somehow dropped to €127m.

Critics have inevitably focused on the pension age in the North. The party voted to increase it from 65 to 66 in 2012, a measure that was implemented last year. The party’s TD Louise O’Reilly has said that a retirement age of 66 was no longer the party’s position.

Sinn Féin’s appeal may be built on a desire for change after a century of government by the centre-right “Civil War parties”, but there is little sign in its manifestos and public utterances that it would turn Ireland into a “Celtic Cuba” when it moves into Merrion Street.

There are no mentions of classic socialist policies such as large-scale nationalisation, and Sinn Féin would preserve some of the establishment’s sacred cows.

The most recent manifesto said: “Sinn Féin values foreign direct investment and is committed to retaining the 12.5pc corporation tax rate that has been key in attracting many multinational corporations to locate in Ireland. We would continue to support the IDA efforts to attract FDI to these shores.”

Articulate frontbench

According to de Bréadún, one of the keys to Sinn Féin’s success has been the emergence of an articulate frontbench including Pearse Doherty in finance, Eoin Ó Broin in housing, David Cullinane in health and Louise O’Reilly covering workers’ rights. Among the younger rising stars are the Galway TD Mairéad Farrell, its public expenditure spokeswoman, and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, the Cork TD with the education portfolio. If all goes to plan, these are the deputies who are expected to take the key ministries in a Sinn Féin-led government.

The party’s popularity among voters was already well-established, but what must really disturb Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about the latest polls is Sinn Féin’s dominance in some older age groups below 65. According to the recent Red C/Business Post poll, Sinn Féin has a strong lead among 35- to 54-year-olds, with 38pc of the vote, compared with 24pc for Fine Gael and just 10pc for Fianna Fáil.

Aidan Regan, associate professor at the School of Politics at UCD, says: “You would have people in their 30s who have higher expectations of what they wanted in life, and many of them can’t afford to buy a house. They might have a memory of the crash and the austerity that followed, and are now living through the present time of accommodation shortages.”

Sinn Féin’s support is anchored in low-income households, he says, but they have expanded their base. “They are building their support in households with higher education, among people who are socially liberal but maybe not on the best incomes,” he says.

Kevin Cunningham, a statistician and lecturer in politics at Technological University Dublin, says: “This year there has been a steady drop in support for government parties among renters.”

Once it finally holds the levers of power, Sinn Féin’s reputation will stand and fall on whether it succeeds in coming to the rescue of the men and women of no property, the voters of varying backgrounds who feel left out in the cold.

Affordable homes

Its simple solutions to complex problems have not yet been put to the test.

The party has promised the largest public house-building programme in the history of the State, with 20,000 homes every year for five years. Most would be social homes, but there would also be affordable homes to buy with a price ceiling of €220,000 to €230,000.

It promises affordable housing would also be available to rent at between €700 and €900 a month. Households’ eligibility for this would be set at a gross income of €55,000 for a single person and €85,000 for a couple. The Government’s own Housing for All strategy promises 144,000 social, affordable and cost-rental homes by 2030. Of these 90,000 would be social homes.

But all these targets will be difficult to meet. In 2019, before construction was curtailed by the pandemic, the actual number of social homes built was under 6,000 in a year. It was 4,250 in the year before that.

In the new Sinn Féin regime, rents would be frozen for three months and in effect reduced through tax credits.

Among other eye-catching, expensive promises is free third-level education and a 10pc hike in student grants. The party has promised free GP care for all in the lifetime of the government as well as an abolition of prescription charges.

MPs and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the North would be given the right to speak in the Dáil, and people living in the North could vote in presidential elections.

As an election nears, commentators will focus on how the party proposes to pay for its promised largesse. It has been careful not to frighten the horses with talk of tax rises, but new sources of revenue are seen as a necessity if it is to fulfil its ambitions.

“It’s not going to be a Soviet Ireland,” says de Bréadún. “What you can expect is a Scandinavian model with higher tax rates for better public services. If they are to take dramatic steps on issues such as housing, there will have to be increased taxes on high earners.”

In its last pre-budget submission in 2020, Sinn Féin proposed a “solidarity tax” of 3pc on incomes above €140,000 in 2021, which would rise to 5pc the following year. Tax credits would be tapered off for incomes above €100,000, with no tax credits for those earning over €140,000.

Wealth tax

Sinn Féin has promised to introduce a wealth tax of 1pc on net assets valued at over €1m. These could include income and savings, stocks and shares, land, holiday homes, cars, boats, jewellery and gold. But there are exclusions for working farms and other job-creating assets.

Private schools would also be targeted with a pledge to abolish public funding of their teachers’ salaries, so fees would rise. But the wealthy would cheer on Sinn Féin’s plan to scrap the Local Property Tax. McDonald suggests it is an unjust levy on the family home that fails to take account of people’s ability to pay. Critics say the tax is an effective way of raising revenue from wealth: while taxes on other assets included in a wealth tax can be avoided through loopholes or being moved offshore, it is much harder to move property out of the tax authorities’ sight.

“Housing capital is by far the biggest form of wealth in this country,” says Regan. “The biggest beneficiary from an abolition of the property tax would be the upper middle class, who would not be paying any tax on the asset they own.”

If the North is any guide to how Sinn Féin will govern, the new administration will be cautious. Eamonn McCann, a former People Before Profit MLA in Foyle, says it has taken hardly any radical measures since coming into office. “Sinn Féin can be right-wing, deep green or have a red tinge when it suits it,” he says. “It slides around the political terrain. Left-wing people would be foolish to hitch their hopes to the Sinn Féin bandwagon, because they will be disappointed.”

The party can argue in its defence that it is hamstrung in the North by tax and social welfare constraints imposed by the British government and its fractious partnership with the DUP.

The electorate in the Republic may not consider a united Ireland a priority when compared to the bread-and-butter issues, but it remains an important concern for the republican movement as a whole. At some point early in her administration, McDonald would press for a Border poll, North and South. It could take some time, however, before a poll is held and it will not be in the gift of a Taoiseach.

The Good Friday agreement gives Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary discretion to call a referendum. They are obliged to call one if they believe there is a majority in Northern Ireland in favour of unification. De Bréadún says the pressure to hold a Border poll would be strong if McDonald was Taoiseach in Dublin and there was a Sinn Féin First Minister in the North. If there was a Yes vote, it would just be the first step on a tortuous path to a united Ireland, and the parties would have to devise a parliamentary structure to accommodate unionists.

In any scenario, as Taoiseach, Mary Lou would have to tread carefully in handling the commemoration of IRA volunteers, particularly those linked to atrocities.

Out of government, the involvement of a Sinn Féin leader in these commemorations might go largely unnoticed, but if and when she is Taoiseach, representing the State, they are much more likely to stir up controversy and give offence to victims’ families.

On the present figures, McDonald would have to govern in a coalition, most likely made up of Labour, the Social Democrats and Greens. There may be some resistance in Labour to a partnership with a one-time bitter adversary but Alan Kelly’s party is likely to overcome its reservations. An alternative is a coalition with Fianna Fáil, which could have a new leader.

Of course, there are no foregone conclusions in politics. Sinn Féin’s fortunes have not risen in a straight line, and they have had some electoral setbacks, including in the most recent presidential, European and local elections.

“We are in a very fluid electoral environment,” says Dr Theresa Reidy.

“In the 2011 election, the whole party system was untethered from its foundations, and we are still not quite sure where it is going to land. There is a strong chance Sinn Féin will lead the next government, but nothing is inevitable.”

‘They are the only party giving hope’

Tadhg Hickey, 38, comedian and actor from Cork

For comedian Tadhg Hickey, Sinn Féin piqued his interest at a young age. “From the time I was in school, I have been a supporter,” he says. “Irish unity probably was the first thing that politically engaged me.”

As the years progressed, Hickey says, their policies aligned with the change he believes is needed. “I think they are the most meaningful opposition party the country has had,” he explains. “I don’t think Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael can fix the housing crisis because they mostly created it. Cronyism is an issue of the present, and the only party that will be able to cut through it is Sinn Féin.”

As a long-time voter, Hickey has noticed a shift in opinion among his peers. “I watched friends and housemates who were naturally centrists all jump ship and vote Sinn Féin in the last election,” he says. “People my age became disillusioned. They had experienced a financial crisis and then a housing crisis. They said the jig is up.”

Hickey admits you can’t ignore the party’s history. “The Troubles are a horrific period, and Sinn Féin had a connection, there is no doubt,” he says. “However, younger generations are more historically engaged than ever. Some became sick of the narrative of ‘you don’t know the past’. In actuality, they do, and history also shows the Government has let people down with high instances of emigration, mental health issues, and so on.”

Nevertheless, Hickey holds that all political parties are problematic. “It’s never one or two; it’s all,” he says. “And I am very conscious that Sinn Féin could make a mess of it, but they are the only party giving tangible hope right now.”

‘We are working class and Sinn Féin speak to us and for us’

Shauna Rutherford, 28, Rathfarnham

From a Protestant background, Shauna Rutherford’s late father was an unlikely Sinn Féin supporter, but his interest in the party’s policies led to a life-long support he passed down to his daughter.

“I suppose it was bred into me,” she says. “His reasons for voting weren’t tied up in nationalism or republicanism. He believed Sinn Féin represented us and were looking to achieve equality. We are working class, and they speak to us and for us, and that’s a big reason why I’ve followed in Dad’s footsteps.”

Rutherford is of a generation plagued by worry, and housing is at the top of the list. She is trying to buy a property and believes this is one area that Sinn Féin can deliver on. “From my own experience of renting and trying to buy, it’s unbelievably expensive,” she says. “Mary Lou McDonald consistently brings up just how financially crippling it is. She talks about rent caps and how they would benefit people. She’s proactive in the way she speaks. I’m pushing 30 — I should be well on my way — but sometimes I worry that high prices will eventually push me out of my own city. That isn’t right.”

Rutherford believes the Sinn Féin of 2021 should be separated from the party of the past, and a united Ireland is not a priority for her. “You do have to ask, ‘How long ago was that?’ and look at the current issues... What we need is change.”

‘They tell young supporters what’s going on in the Dáil ’

Kayla Gaffney, 24, Dublin

As a member of Generation Z, Kayla Gaffney thinks Sinn Féin has cracked the social media code. “If you look at the engagement on their posts, the numbers are much higher than other parties,” she says. “They let young supporters know what is going on in the Dáil. They use different avenues and sources to connect with us.”

Gaffney grew up in a family of Fianna Fáil supporters but says she formed her political ideas at university.

“I became quite involved with the student movement, particularly the marriage referendum, when I began college,” she says. “From there, I was politically engaged. But growing up, I had lived in the background of the financial crisis and always wanted the government to change.”

So what is Sinn Féin saying that appeals to her as a voter? “Housing is my biggest worry. I’m working class from a north Dublin constituency, but buying a house in my area is unobtainable. There is no social housing. Sinn Féin wants to fix the problem. I tried to get the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) but was consistently turned away by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but the door was always open at Sinn Féin for help.”

For Gaffney, Mary Lou McDonald is a leader she wants to follow. “I have seen her walk around Cabra and interact with people. She talks to every single person. She relates to us, and that’s what I want to see in the government.”

She does not give too much thought to the party’s history. “We need to ask what is being done right now. Times have changed. When it comes to general election time, I’ll be looking at policies and who is best going to serve the community. To me, that’s what matters.”

‘I think Pearse Doherty is the best politician in this country right now’

Marion Coady, 66, Gorey, Co Wexford

‘I come from a family of staunch Fianna Fáil supporters,” says Marion Coady. “My father was even the secretary of the local cumann. And throughout my 20s and 30s, I was a Fianna Fáil voter.”

So what changed for the retiree? “I think the catalyst was around the time of the Mahon Tribunal,” she says.

“I couldn’t get my head around the corruption and lies, and I thought to myself, ‘Were we not all brought up to be good people with values?’

“I believed the party I voted for to be decent, but I realised they weren’t. And from there, it seemed to get worse — with no responsibility taken for wrongdoings.”

Coady’s daughter is a nurse, and the state of the healthcare system is a significant concern.

“It scares me to see the conditions and the pressure workers are under,” she says.

“Hospitals are understaffed. Just recently, my daughter worked seven 13-hour night shifts in a row. That isn’t OK, but nothing is being done about it.

“My generation was lucky in the sense most of us were able to afford to have a roof over our heads, but I look at young people today and feel so discouraged for them. Where is their chance?”

Coady also admits the charisma of Sinn Féin politicians pulled her in.

“I think Pearse Doherty is the best politician in this country right now,” she says. “He’s intelligent, and he talks common sense. Himself, Mary Lou and others seem like they could lead the country. They’re the types of politicians I like to listen to today.”

Case studies by Édaein O’Connell