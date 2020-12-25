| 5.1°C Dublin

Strong, stable, solid coalition undermined by its stupid acts

Fionnán Sheahan

Compared to our peers, we are well served by our democracy, leadership and open debate, writes Fionnán Sheahan

Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport, Eamon Ryan, Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and An Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Expand

THE yellow-vested security men had to create a cordon around their VIP. Mary Lou McDonald entered the RDS like a rockstar. She was engulfed by supporters and media wherever she walked.

Sinn Féin leadership figures are used to the staged slow walk for the cameras, having practiced it so many times at peace process talks in Hillsborough, Downing Street or Government Buildings. Except this was different.

Their day had come.

