Strong, stable, solid coalition undermined by its stupid acts

THE yellow-vested security men had to create a cordon around their VIP. Mary Lou McDonald entered the RDS like a rockstar. She was engulfed by supporters and media wherever she walked.

Sinn Féin leadership figures are used to the staged slow walk for the cameras, having practiced it so many times at peace process talks in Hillsborough, Downing Street or Government Buildings. Except this was different.

Their day had come.

At the count for the 2020 general election, it was clear McDonald had led the party to a significant general election result, winning the largest number of popular votes and subsequently electing the joint-largest number of TDs.

Considering the party had too few candidates to take advantage of all the votes available, her party probably left six to ten seats behind.

Normally, a substantial swing to a party would result in them going into power.

The spoils did not go to the victor though.

Mary Lou McDonald did not become Taoiseach or even enter government. Her mandate was significant but nowhere near enough to form a government.

Complementing her 37 Sinn Féin TDs, she mustered further support from the smaller left-wing parties to bring her up to 45 votes when the 33rd Dáil first met at the end of February. However, the Green Party, Labour Party and Social Democrats were not signing up to a left alliance.

Way short of enough to form a majority, it was clear two of the larger parties – which were now only medium-sized – would have to enter power together to form a government. Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, with a few more, added up arithmetically, but not in terms of policy, philosophy or personality.

Disappointed by his own failure in the general election, Micheál Martin set out why the different strands of republicanism would not be coming together. Outlining his fundamental opposition to Sinn Féin, he highlighted the victims of republican violence.

“The fundamental issue is that we do not believe Sinn Féin operates to the same democratic standards held to by every other party in this place,” he said.

You could hear a pin drop in the Dáil Chamber as Martin and McDonald engaged in a tribal battle of wills.

The focus switched to a bruised Fine Gael and a rejuvenated Green Party.

And then Covid-19 happened and the world stopped.

In any other year, the general election would be the significant event. And yet it plays second fiddle to a pandemic, which reshaped the political landscape after the historic election, rejuvenated waning careers, and redrew our public services, economy and society.

The handling of the coronavirus crisis by the caretaker Fine Gael administration restored Leo Varadkar’s credibility. His party had been pummeled at the general election as the failures to address the housing and health crises dogged Fine Gael. After successfully restoring a thriving economy, resulting in almost full employment at the start of the year, the party was punished for not also catering to society.

Covid-19 resurrected Fine Gael, which was a spent force after the general election and licking its wounds. Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day speech was a real moment where the country came together and put its faith in its leaders.

Paschal Donohoe’s pumping of the money was also vital from a social and economic perspective. The party’s surge in the polls put Varadkar in a stronger position in coalition talks as there was no fear of a second election.

Therefore, it left Martin on a weaker footing. Nonetheless, his election as Taoiseach was a historic development.

The pandemic delayed the formation of the coalition, but it also shaped its priorities for the better. The Greens’ addition is a reflection of the genuine public concern for climate change, although there are question marks over the party’s professionalism and ability to actually deliver results.

Aside from prioritising public health, both the current and previous Government have maintained social solidarity by opening the public purse with the largest welfare payout in the history of the State, funded by extraordinary borrowing.

The crisis had a profound effect on the public finances, the economy and the role of the State. Borrowing €20bn in a year, putting 400,000 people on the dole, the rapid creation of stimulus packages and eviction bans were all unfathomable before.

What the Covid-19 crisis did show is we are well served in this country in our respect for democracy, leadership and open debate, especially when you compare us to our peers and near neighbours.

There is no question about it, mistakes were made on Covid-19. The abandonment of nursing homes in the opening surge of the virus was shameful and the resulting deaths are a painful scar on the country’s conscience. On balance though, we are not in same awful position as the United States, the United Kingdom or even Northern Ireland.

The public has largely bought into the collective effort to fend off the virus, at times clamouring for even tougher restrictions than were proposed.

When you look at the big-ticket items tackled in this country in 2020, the Government has passed the serious tests of the Covid-19 health crisis, the passing of a Budget, the restoration of devolved government to Northern Ireland and Brexit.

Along the way, a series of issues flared up because ministers lost control: the Black and Tans commemoration, the rise in qualification age for the old age pension, the storage of Mother and Babies Homes documents, and student nurses pay.

Heading into 2021, aside from the challenge of Covid-19, the same issues highlighted during the general election of health service waiting lists, housing supply and affordability and insurance costs remain on the agenda.

The ridiculous own goals have damaged public confidence, as controversial incidents cost the Government significant capital, from Barry Cowen’s sacking following revelations of a drink-driving incident four years earlier, to the raft of resignations from Golfgate, including Dara Calleary and Phil Hogan.

Gaffes ranging from Leo Varadkar’s leaking of documents to Micheál Martin’s reinterpretation of the bailout, have caused damage too, without any heads rolling.

We have a strong, stable and solid coalition, albeit one that continually undermines itself with its own stupidity.

The only obstacle to the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party coalition lasting the full five years in office does not come from the enormous policy, health and economic challenges facing the Government, but an inability to act in a coherent fashion. Varadkar’s bad general election has been masked by the Covid-19 performance, Martin leads a disjointed party and Ryan doesn’t seem to be able to fully rely on his party grassroots just deciding its conscience will win out.

As leaders of the opposition, Sinn Féin is finding more scrutiny comes with the role. McDonald’s historic moment of ‘winning’ the election is tainted by failing to keep a lid on the underbelly of glorification of the Provisional IRA.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has put much energy into trying to drag his party back and reclaim its position on the constructive left of Irish politics. The Social Democrats, under Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy, are making inroads. The appetite for Independent voices has not waned.

The political system has gone through significant change in 2020 but there is yet no sign of a new equilibrium emerging. The commemoration of the foundation of the State comes against the backdrop of the end of Civil War politics.

The next era awaits.

