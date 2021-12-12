Storm Barra has blown in the need for a sea change

At one stage last week Storm Barra left nearly 60,000 homes without power. This is a reminder about how big the differences can be across this small island. Three days without power in Dublin would be declared a national emergency, yet it’s treated as a normal, if unfortunate, event when it happens in any of our western counties.

If we admit the reality that different parts of Ireland can often face very different problems, then we might not continue to act as we do. In particular, this means that one-size-fits-all can be a very unwise approach to policy.

The most recent version of such policies are those proposals for the widespread electrification of home heating and car engines. These might be plausible in a Dublin suburb, but are likely to be difficult, if not impossible, for many of those places that were most badly affected by last week’s storms. Bad enough to spend three days without power, but imagine how much worse it would be without either home heating or transport.

When viewed from west to east, Ireland can look very different, especially at this time of year when the ‘summer people’ have left and most of the cafes, restaurants and visitor facilities are closed for the winter. ‘Different’ does not have to mean better or worse. It just means different.

One of the unexpected side-effects of Covid may be a big increase of year-round populations in relatively remote areas. Some of these will be lucky local people who have the opportunity to live and work in the home place. Others will be those summer people who, having never over-wintered, may not have fully appreciated how different the place really is in winter. Not better or worse, just different.

Only once the school and college year resumes do these differences become apparent. Students, who may have worked at summer jobs in local places, leave and take much of the craic with them. Families relocating with children learn that a trip to secondary school, which might have involved a 15-minute walk in a Dublin suburb, now involves a school bus trip of up to an hour. Trips for sports, grinds or socialising require non-stop ferrying in cars — often shared between neighbours.

Then there are older people. Many rural communities have much higher levels of older people than larger urbanised areas. In rural areas, issues such as health, security and independence are critically linked to mobility, which invariably depends on a private car.

In all these circumstances, there can be a hollowness to environmental crusades that seek to demonise car usage, especially for rural communities who have no other options. For these people and their families public transport, walking, cycling and ‘densification’ are simply not an option.

As if these burdens are not enough, there are environmental designations. As a rule of thumb, the level of rule-making for a local community increases with distance from Dublin. Environmental sensitivities are least in Leinster and greatest in the west of the country. There is no denying that these exist. These are caused by different natural features, the presence of mountains, bogs, lakes and seas shores.

There is no disagreement about the need to protect the waters, habitats, culture and scenery of these places that are so different and distinctive, but what is arguable is the way that we do the protection.

Many rural communities, understandably, have come to view themselves as besieged by unrealistic policies that have been imposed by an uninformed urban elite.

In their opinion the implementation of these designations is rigid, doctrinaire and high-handed. They feel as though new rules may as well have simply dropped out of the sky because they can seem to take so little account of the often harsh realities of life in a remote rural area.

In other countries, many of these rules are locally ‘owned’ by foresters and water boards as well as the owners and users of the land. In these circumstances management plans are locally drawn up and then implemented, and this makes sure that decisions take the fullest account of local issues and sensitivities.

This used to be how our county council plans worked — but their plans are now increasingly becoming a patchwork of national plans and policies, relegating the county plan to the impotent status of a mere implementation mechanism.

Unresponsiveness to different local conditions is one of the worst effects of Ireland’s excessively centralised system of governance. It is likely that post-Covid working from home will cause the repopulation of more remote rural areas.

Newly recast communities in such places are likely to become potent champions for change. The process will begin with demands for better basic services. Over time this will accelerate. Eventually it will become clear there is a pattern behind the seemingly endless list of inappropriate public plans and policies.

Eventually the pressure for meaningful devolution of power will become too great to resist.

This will lead to waves of change — successes as well as failures. The case for more local government is always resisted by citing the potential for mistakes.

However, universal evidence shows the resultant betterment vastly outweighs any such missteps.

After that opening of the floodgates of locally driven betterment, the same question will be on everyone’s lips: Why didn’t we do this sooner? Why did we hold ourselves back for so long?