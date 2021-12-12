| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Storm Barra has blown in the need for a sea change

Conor Skehan

Rural communities bore the brunt of last week’s storm, yet climate change policies are often foisted on them by an urban elite unaware of local needs

A stormwatcher gets up close with churning seas at Shelley Banks beach in south Dublin during Storm Barra. Picture by Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

A stormwatcher gets up close with churning seas at Shelley Banks beach in south Dublin during Storm Barra. Picture by Gareth Chaney

A stormwatcher gets up close with churning seas at Shelley Banks beach in south Dublin during Storm Barra. Picture by Gareth Chaney

A stormwatcher gets up close with churning seas at Shelley Banks beach in south Dublin during Storm Barra. Picture by Gareth Chaney

At one stage last week Storm Barra left nearly 60,000 homes without power. This is a reminder about how big the differences can be across this small island. Three days without power in Dublin would be declared a national emergency, yet it’s treated as a normal, if unfortunate, event when it happens in any of our western counties.

If we admit the reality that different parts of Ireland can often face very different problems, then we might not continue to act as we do. In particular, this means that one-size-fits-all can be a very unwise approach to policy.

Related topics

More On Storm Barra

Most Watched

Privacy