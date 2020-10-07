Stephen Donnelly is terribly busy.

Since he has become Minister for Health, he has single-handedly "implemented measurable change for the better, along with dealing with Covid-19".

Blowing Donnelly’s trumpet, a Fianna Fáil propaganda video released yesterday to celebrate his 100 days in office lists “what he has achieved”.

Marvelous. And there we all were thinking he was floundering around the place, not really knowing what was going on. Instead, he’s been stopping cuts, extending GP care, bringing in a winter plan and letting chemists give people the flu vaccine outside their shop “for the first time ever”.

The minister would have seen the nation’s pharmacist Kate O’Connell, a former Fine Gael TD, jabbing a few Fair City cast members on Claire Byrne Live on Monday night.

Except he’s so busy, he didn’t see the show. He’s so busy, he hadn’t seen it the following day either when everyone was talking about how Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had ripped one of his officials, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, to shreds on live national television.

He’s so busy, he wasn’t even aware of what Mr Varadkar had said when he sat down with a dumbfounded Miriam O’Callaghan on Prime Time the following night - after a day when he had met with Mr Holohan.

He wasn’t really in a position to defend the CMO from the savage attack, which was prompted by Mr Varadkar and the Government being angry at the way Nphet’s call for the country to go to the highest level of restrictions came out late on Sunday night.

Ministers were appalled to learn about the Level 5 recommendation on the nine o’clock news and the panic sparked the great toy shop run of 2020. There wasn’t a Lego set to be found in the nation.

What a pity.

If Donnelly wasn’t so busy “implementing measurable change”, he might have been able to add a few salient facts into the narrative around the timeline of events.

The minister could have pointed out Mr Holohan contacted him on Sunday morning before the Nphet meeting and told him of his concerns.

The minister could have pointed out Mr Holohan contacted him again at teatime on Sunday to tell him of the outcome of the Nphet meeting.

Interestingly so, the Government was notified of the Level 5 demand several hours before the information leaked.

Yet strangely, Nphet has been roundly blamed.

What exactly Mr Donnelly did with the information from there isn’t clear, but several of his colleagues were taken by surprise that night.

What one would assume he did was inform Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the leaders of Fine Gael and the Green Party so they wouldn’t be taken by surprise. He told the Taoiseach.

But maybe the minister was too busy "implementing measurable change” to go beyond that.

Maybe if the Government’s internal communications worked properly, the Tánaiste wouldn’t have had a rationale in his own head to perform a character assassination on the chief medical officer.

Perhaps Mr Varadkar shot the wrong man.

The thick plottens.

The end of the Fianna Fáil propaganda video proclaims about Mr Donnelly: “And the good news is he is only getting started.”

It’s not clear if that is a promise or a threat.