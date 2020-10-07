| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stephen Donnelly’s too busy with his measurable changes to tell everyone what’s going on

Fionnán Sheahan

New Fianna Fáil video celebrating the Health Minister’s first 100 days promises ‘he’s only getting started’. Or is it a threat?

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Stephen Donnelly is terribly busy.

Since he has become Minister for Health, he has single-handedly "implemented measurable change for the better, along with dealing with Covid-19".

Blowing Donnelly’s trumpet, a Fianna Fáil propaganda video released yesterday to celebrate his 100 days in office lists “what he has achieved”.