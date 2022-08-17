| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Spotlight now on Darragh O’Brien to deliver necessary change at An Bord Pleanála

Caroline O'Doherty

An Bord Pleanála offices in Marlborough Street, Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

An Bord Pleanála offices in Marlborough Street, Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

An Bord Pleanála offices in Marlborough Street, Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

An Bord Pleanála offices in Marlborough Street, Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

The creation of An Bord Pleanála was a positive step for the nation’s still-fledgling planning system in the 1970s.

An independent appeals process would provide expertise and transparency to safeguard against parochialism in planning matters and ensure decisions were based on good planning principles, not local politics or powerful connections.

Most Watched

Privacy