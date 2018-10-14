Spin and lies clouded truth of Garda smear campaign

The Disclosures Tribunal report shows how a terrible wrong can take on a life of its own once it gets into the public domain; puffed up on political rhetoric, distorted by agendas, fuelled by lies. It makes the truth harder to find.

After a "dreadful struggle to uncover what may have gone on behind closed doors", Mr Justice Peter Charleton found no grand conspiracy of state agencies ranged against the Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe, no evidence that the horrific false rape allegations against him were deliberately manufactured to torpedo his reputation.

What he found was shocking and dangerous, but it was also pathetic, grubby and rather sad; that the State's most senior garda became so consumed by the whistleblower that he and his inept but willing press officer embarked on a campaign to smear his name.