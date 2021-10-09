So much for the city: how the urban exodus can revive rural Ireland

The epitaph for rural Ireland and its emptying towns and villages has been written in a mood of sombre melancholy in almost every decade since the foundation of the State.

First, it was the emigrant ship that attracted the grown-up children who could no longer live off the land, and they headed off to Britain or America.

Then it was the lure of the city, the hope of a well-paid job and the possibility of third-level education that seemed to make the march from the countryside to the big smoke irreversible.

But during the time of Covid, the world has been turned upside down, and champions of rural Ireland have seen signs that areas that seemed desolate and forlorn may be enjoying a reversal of fortune.

Are we about to see the longed-for rebirth of rural Ireland, or is it another false dawn?

Communities that took the initiative to attract newcomers before the pandemic seem to have benefited as the Covid drama has played out.

The population of the remote Donegal island of Arranmore has grown since the start of the pandemic. Four years ago, community leaders there launched an initiative to encourage its diaspora to return. Called ‘Coming Home’, it was bolstered by the opening in 2019 of a digital hub promising efficient internet connections.

When Covid came along, it seemed as if the timing of the campaign was off. But as people contemplated their futures during lockdown, the population of Arranmore grew from about 469 — the number at the time of the 2016 Census — by an extra 50 people this year.

It is not just Arranmore that has become a popular rural bolthole. While the prices of homes in Dublin and other cities have been relatively stable in recent months, the latest Irish Independent/Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Index showed large rises in rural areas.

There are early signs of an exodus from the capital. Since June, prices in many areas outside Dublin have surged, with counties such as Tipperary (9.2pc), Donegal (8.4pc) and Kilkenny (7pc) experiencing sharp rises.

The trend of rising house prices outside Dublin was confirmed by a Daft.ie survey showing an average house price increase of 13pc outside the capital over the past year.

Of course, there are downsides to this inflation. There is a danger that eager buyers from Dublin and elsewhere will price locals out of the market and bring a city accommodation crisis with them. On the other hand, the prices are rising from a low base, and in many regional towns and rural areas there are still thousands of vacant properties in need of refurbishment, with prices sometimes well under €100,000.

The optimists believe the pandemic blow-ins can help revitalise businesses and boost employment.

Economists are naturally cautious about suggesting that we are in the middle of a workplace revolution and migration away from cities, but Joanne Mangan of the organisation Grow Remote, which encourages remote working, can already see a dramatic shift.

“The trend of movement to cities has been around since the industrial revolution, but there are definite signs of change,” she says.

The great escape to the country is being driven by three factors: the pandemic showing that long-term working from home was possible; the greater availability and quality of broadband and mobile connections; and prohibitive rent and property prices in cities.

“For many people, proximity to work is not the deciding factor any more when it comes to where you live,” Mangan says. “Affordability is the deciding factor.”

For the early phases of the pandemic, there was uncertainty about where employees would be working in the future, but Mangan says many companies have now finalised their plans.

“Many employees now know if they will be able to work remotely at least part of the time with a hybrid model, or even work remotely all the time.”

Mangan, who works from home in Athenry, Co Galway, says the fact that people are selling up and moving is a sign of self-assuredness.

“It is significant that people are moving, because you would have to be pretty confident that you are not going to lose your job,” she says. “Employees are feeling confident that they can make these changes, and there are also a lot of people looking to change jobs.”

On Arranmore, locals have welcomed newcomers or returned emigrants.

‘We need young families’

Adrian Begley, chairman of the community council, echoes the sentiments of many across rural Ireland when he says: “Our aim is to get people to stay and have their families here. Historically, people have moved back when they retire. We need young families who’ll put their kids into the schools and that keeps the schools open. It means there’s inward investment.”

Laura Early is one of the natives who heeded the call. Having grown up on the island, the 26-year-old says it seemed like the safest place to be when news of the pandemic broke. She packed a single bag and headed back to her childhood bedroom for what she thought would be a few weeks.

While she never thought she would make Arranmore her permanent home — London was where her life was — she has since changed her mind and is hoping to build a new house on the island.

Early, who has recently started a job as a recruiter for Twitter, says if someone had asked her two years ago where she would be, she would not have believed such a return was possible.

“When I was growing up, I took Arranmore for granted. From the age of eight, we were out walking and cycling the roads. In London you’d always be cautious of your safety. Coming back to Arranmore after being away for years, I look up and I see the stars at night,” she says.

Some of the friends she grew up with have also returned.

“My life, if the pandemic hadn’t happened, would be on a different trajectory,” she says. “I have no regrets. Before I was doing a two-hour commute. Now I get to the gym when I want; I can go for walks in my lunch hour.”

For many of those fleeing cities, the big move is simply a matter of cost, whether they are renting or hoping to buy a home.

They may earn reasonable incomes, but the lifestyle they aspire to in Dublin is severely limited by spiralling prices. The average cost of a home in Dublin is €400,000, according to the latest Daft.ie survey.

In the capital, the average rent has hit over €2,000 a month — double the cost of the average monthly rent outside Dublin.

For the Kilkenny estate agent Michael Boyd, the reasons for the city exodus are simple: “The pandemic brought technology and connectivity on by a decade overnight.”

Buyers are arriving in droves now that they may only have to bear the long commute to Dublin one or two days a week. This is strengthening demand, particularly on the outer fringes of the commuter belt.

“You go down the country and you get a lot more bang for your buck in a house,” Boyd says. “Younger people want more space. They want space for a trampoline in the garden, a village environment with good schools and GAA clubs.”

Boyd was amazed when a simple four-bedroom bungalow in one Kilkenny village was put on the market recently with a guide price of €200,000.

“Two years ago, you almost would have had tumbleweed going down the street in Goresbridge,” he says. “But we had 90 enquiries with mortgage approval for a plain bungalow, and it sold for €285,000.”

Buzz of activity

Caroline Hoffman recently gave up the long commute to Dublin as she took on a job as chief executive of Laois Chamber. She is the youngest chief executive of a chamber of commerce in the country.

She says there are many benefits to living and working in the county, with good transport links, affordable housing, good schools and childcare.

Change of lifestyle: Caroline Hoffman, chief executive of Laois Chamber. Photo by Frank McGrath

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Change of lifestyle: Caroline Hoffman, chief executive of Laois Chamber. Photo by Frank McGrath

“There’s a buzz of activity if you walk down the main street in Portlaoise and the change in lifestyle is going to revitalise sleepy towns like Portarlington and Mountmellick,” she says.

The hybrid commuters — those who can work at home for at least half of the week — have more time to engage with local community groups, she says. Before, they might have spent 15 or 20 hours commuting. Now they might have time to coach a local GAA team or join an amateur drama group.

For those who have been struggling to pay high rents in Dublin, or are saving to pay a mortgage, the pandemic has opened new horizons.

For years, planners have advocated a way of life where citydwellers live in apartment blocks, with families close to amenities and good public transport links. But the reality has never quite matched this continental vision.

The move away from cities shows that there is still a deep hankering for something different: a home with a garden, detached or semi-detached. The yearning for space is that bit stronger among those with strong connections to rural Ireland and the counties where their families live.

Lorcan Sirr, lecturer in housing policy at Technological University Dublin, says: “The lure of the semi-detached house is understandable. Our history of getting people to live in apartments is very bad: often they are badly built with defects and buyers have to pay management fees.

“It’s no wonder that people eschew an apartment in an urban area for a house at a much lower cost, particularly if they can own it rather than rent it. By trying to get people to live in apartments, they are forcing people to move out of the city.”

Brian Hughes, an urban economist, says families have not taken to living in apartments with any great enthusiasm. “If there are children, the chances are that the family does not want to be cooped up in an apartment, unless there is a good balcony and gardens,” he says. “They see the benefit of a front and back garden in a semi-detached house if it is more affordable — and there are usually no service charges.”

Hughes says we will not know for sure if a permanent shift away from cities is happening until next year’s census.

While many of those moving to rural areas are likely to be hybrid workers, others have gone purely remote. The pandemic encouraged a ‘live anywhere’ culture, and some companies have employees scattered across the country and also abroad.

Before the pandemic struck, Dubliner Anthony Kelly was set to move to Los Angeles with his family. Covid restrictions prompted a change of direction.

Kelly and his wife Fionnualla Cleary had been living in Terenure in Dublin, but near the start of the pandemic they moved to Clare and have lived there since.

'The kids are thriving down here': Anthony Kelly with his wife Fionnualla Cleary and children Darragh and Cathal at their new home near Kildysart, Co Clare. Photo by Eamon Ward

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ‘The kids are thriving down here’: Anthony Kelly with his wife Fionnualla Cleary and children Darragh and Cathal at their new home near Kildysart, Co Clare. Photo by Eamon Ward

Kelly is a co-founder of the fitness management software company Glofox and now helps to run the global firm from a temporary structure behind his rented home along the Shannon estuary near Kildysart.

“My wife’s parents have a farm very near to us, and I work from the sort of structure you would see used as an office on a building site,” he says.

“At first when we came here it was temporary, but we have really loved it and plan to stay. The kids are thriving down here and my eldest boy, who is three, is in a great playschool. It’s a different quality of life to living in the city, and we have beaches on our doorstep

“I no longer have to do the commute. We had a baby born in June 2020, and being able to spend more time with him is a big plus,” he adds.

“The west of Ireland has so much potential, and there is so much space down here. The villages need to be repopulated in order to bring back the butcher and the baker.”

Originally run from offices on South Richmond Street in Dublin, Glofox is now fully remote with a total of 200 staff. Another co-founder, Finn Hegarty, lives in Barna, Co Galway.

Priced out

Sirr says that if there is a shift back to rural Ireland, it will have to be carefully planned.

As well as the potential problem of local people on low to average salaries being priced out of the market by new arrivals, there are dangers if there is a continued growth in one-off housing, he says.

Official figures show an average of 4,500 single dwellings have been built every year for the past five years. “The problem is that dispersed one-off housing brings extra costs,” he says.

“It increases the price of broadband, gas and a postage stamp. The postal van has to drive further, the gas pipelines have to be longer, and it is much more expensive to deliver broadband down every boreen in the country.”

There are also concerns about pollution from septic tanks and the effect on road safety.

But restrictions on one-off housing are an emotive issue, causing divisions on the Government benches. Many Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil backbenchers believe one-off houses help to maintain rural communities, while Green Party TDs believe they are unsustainable, and the focus should be on revamping towns and villages.

On Arranmore, community leaders are focusing on making sure that if people want to come and live on the island, there will be enough accommodation. While there is a shortage of housing stock, Adrian Begley hopes the Government will incentivise projects to upgrade older properties and build more houses.

Joanne Mangan of Grow Remote says the solution to the accommodation crisis will not simply come by telling everybody to move to rural Ireland.

“There has to be good planning,” she says. “We will have to think what the impact will be for those who live there already, and they will have to be supported.”

But overall, she is optimistic that the effect of remote working will be positive.

“Traditionally, if you were a young person in rural Ireland, and you were not going to inherit the family farm, you went to college, you found a job and you didn’t come back,” she says.

“The idea that people can stay or come back, and contribute to the local economy is fantastic. After all, a lot of people just don’t want to live in Dublin.”

Case study: ‘The islanders tell us it’s great to see young people coming back’

'I can work and then go kayaking in the afternoon': Matthew Loughnane on Arranmore. Photo by Joe Dunne

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ‘I can work and then go kayaking in the afternoon’: Matthew Loughnane on Arranmore. Photo by Joe Dunne

Matthew Loughnane (32) decided to move to Arranmore not long after Covid hit. With an immune deficiency, he had been confined to his flat in London for three months.

He spent every summer of his childhood on the Donegal island, where his mother grew up. His girlfriend, Megan, was also raised there. The couple moved into her late grandparents’ home.

“I don’t know if I’ll be here for good — a lot of people are trying to convince me I am — but I have realised it’s possible,” he says. “I can work here, and in the afternoon I can go out kayaking.”

Loughnane, who runs Hexa Studios, an online software development business, is creating an app where islanders can share their stories with visitors.

While he found the island winter difficult at times, he was buoyed by the sense of community. “People will help each other,” he says. “They want to improve this place and make it the best it can be.”

Islanders have told Matthew and Megan how much they love seeing the lights on in their house again.

“They tell us it’s great to see young people coming back. Even seeing people sitting in the pub, there’s a younger generation here now that maybe wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t for Covid,” he says. “It has provided opportunities that we didn’t think were possible”.

Initially, when he told his London friends he was going to live on an island off the coast of Donegal, they had an image of Craggy Island from Father Ted. Now, when he sends them pictures of him going kayaking or sailing, they are asking when they can come and visit.

Kathy Donaghy

What €400,000 will buy you

The average property price in Dublin city is just under €400,000, according to the latest Daft.ie quarterly report.

When you compare what that amount will buy in the capital with prices in country areas, it is not hard to see why homebuyers are looking elsewhere.

For that sum in Stoneybatter in Dublin, you could buy a two-bedroom mid-terrace house in the hipster enclave, which is 10 minutes’ walk from the city centre.

The two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Stoneybatter, Dublin

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Stoneybatter, Dublin

For the same price, Daft.ie is advertising Sandville House near Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, a stately five-bedroom 19th century country house set in five acres, with outbuildings.

The stately five-bedroom 19th century country house in Co Cavan

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The stately five-bedroom 19th century country house in Co Cavan

If you are more partial to the rolling hills of Tipperary, auctioneer Tom O’Brien is offering a four-bed mansion on 1.5 acres for a guide price of €395,000.