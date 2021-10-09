| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

So much for the city: how the urban exodus can revive rural Ireland

Property prices have surged outside our cities as buyers seek affordable homes and more space. Kim Bielenberg and Kathy Donaghy investigate how the reversal of a historic trend has given hope to communities that were struggling before Covid

&lsquo;I have no regrets. Before I was doing a two-hour commute&rsquo;: Remote worker Laura Early on Arranmore Island in Co Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne Expand
&lsquo;The kids are thriving down here&rsquo;: Anthony Kelly with his wife Fionnualla Cleary and children Darragh and Cathal at their new home near Kildysart, Co Clare. Photo by Eamon Ward Expand
Change of lifestyle: Caroline Hoffman, chief executive of Laois Chamber. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
&lsquo;I can work and then go kayaking in the afternoon&rsquo;: Matthew Loughnane on Arranmore. Photo by Joe Dunne Expand
The two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Stoneybatter, Dublin Expand
The stately five-bedroom 19th century country house in Co Cavan Expand
This four-bed mansion in Co Tipperary is guided at €395,000 Expand

Close

&lsquo;I have no regrets. Before I was doing a two-hour commute&rsquo;: Remote worker Laura Early on Arranmore Island in Co Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne

‘I have no regrets. Before I was doing a two-hour commute’: Remote worker Laura Early on Arranmore Island in Co Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne

&lsquo;The kids are thriving down here&rsquo;: Anthony Kelly with his wife Fionnualla Cleary and children Darragh and Cathal at their new home near Kildysart, Co Clare. Photo by Eamon Ward

‘The kids are thriving down here’: Anthony Kelly with his wife Fionnualla Cleary and children Darragh and Cathal at their new home near Kildysart, Co Clare. Photo by Eamon Ward

Change of lifestyle: Caroline Hoffman, chief executive of Laois Chamber. Photo by Frank McGrath

Change of lifestyle: Caroline Hoffman, chief executive of Laois Chamber. Photo by Frank McGrath

&lsquo;I can work and then go kayaking in the afternoon&rsquo;: Matthew Loughnane on Arranmore. Photo by Joe Dunne

‘I can work and then go kayaking in the afternoon’: Matthew Loughnane on Arranmore. Photo by Joe Dunne

The two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Stoneybatter, Dublin

The two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Stoneybatter, Dublin

The stately five-bedroom 19th century country house in Co Cavan

The stately five-bedroom 19th century country house in Co Cavan

This four-bed mansion in Co Tipperary is guided at €395,000

This four-bed mansion in Co Tipperary is guided at €395,000

/

‘I have no regrets. Before I was doing a two-hour commute’: Remote worker Laura Early on Arranmore Island in Co Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne

Kim Bielenberg and Kathy Donaghy

The epitaph for rural Ireland and its emptying towns and villages has been written in a mood of sombre melancholy in almost every decade since the foundation of the State.

First, it was the emigrant ship that attracted the grown-up children who could no longer live off the land, and they headed off to Britain or America.

Then it was the lure of the city, the hope of a well-paid job and the possibility of third-level education that seemed to make the march from the countryside to the big smoke irreversible.

Most Watched

Privacy