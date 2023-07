Sinéad O’Connor, pictured at her home in Bray, Co Wicklow, in 2011, always hoped to inspire certain people to be who they really are. Photo: Mark Condren

There is a moment in Nothing Compares 2 U – a song released before my time yet which seems to have punctuated my entire being – in which Sinéad O’Connor sings about a doctor, one who hopes to assuage her heartache.