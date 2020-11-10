| 11.9°C Dublin

Seamus Woulfe saga has exposed shortcomings of way we appoint judges

Shane Phelan

No easy way out of impasse that has plunged Supreme Court into crisis

Frank Clarke, left, with Seamus Woulfe (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand
Make no bones about it, the latest development in the ‘Golfgate’ controversy is a complete mess.

There is no easy way out of the impasse that has plunged the Supreme Court into crisis. While the Oireachtas may now be forced to intervene in the judicial civil war, that too has the makings of an untidy affair.

On one side of the unprecedented rift you have Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe, the former Attorney General only appointed to the judiciary in July.

