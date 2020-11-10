Seamus Woulfe saga has exposed shortcomings of way we appoint judges

Make no bones about it, the latest development in the ‘Golfgate’ controversy is a complete mess.

There is no easy way out of the impasse that has plunged the Supreme Court into crisis. While the Oireachtas may now be forced to intervene in the judicial civil war, that too has the makings of an untidy affair.

On one side of the unprecedented rift you have Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe, the former Attorney General only appointed to the judiciary in July.

He believes he was largely vindicated by the review conducted by former Chief Justice Susan Denham into his attendance at the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last August.

She said he shouldn’t have gone and had failed to reflect on whether his attendance at a celebratory event during a pandemic might cause controversy and bring the court into disrepute.

But she also found he had broken no law and had done nothing to justify calls for his resignation.

On the other side you have the Chief Justice, Frank Clarke, and most, if not all, of the other judges on the Supreme Court.

They have had their fill of Mr Justice Woulfe and no longer have confidence in him.

According to Mr Justice Clarke, their unanimous view is that “very significant and irreparable damage” had been done, “both to the court and to the relationship within the court which is essential to the proper functioning of a collegiate court”.

Although he has no power to sack Mr Justice Woulfe, the Chief Justice’s personal view is that he should go.

The transcript of Mr Justice Woulfe’s interview with Ms Justice Denham, in which he railed against the media and politicians and cast doubt over the sincerity of his own apology, seems to have been the tipping point.

But for the release of the transcript, Mr Justice Woulfe probably could have continued, with the grudging acceptance of his colleagues.

But the cumulative effect is now too much for them to put up with.

Having been largely cleared by Mr Justice Denham, Mr Justice Woulfe believes the Chief Justice has now shifted the goal posts.The judge is digging in and refusing to go.

Attention will now switch to another branch of Government, the legislature.

There are only two ways a judge can be removed. Either they resign, as has happened after controversies in the past, or they are removed by the Oireachtas, which has never happened before.

Article 35.4 of the Constitution says a superior court judge can only be removed due to stated misbehaviour or incapacity.

What constitutes “stated misbehaviour” has not been defined.

Should the Oireachtas go down this route, Mr Justice Woulfe will not go quietly.

His lengthy and defiant letter to Mr Justice Clarke in defence of his position shows he is not lacking in self-belief.

He does not think the reasons put forward by Mr Justice Clarke “remotely constitute substantial reasons or grounds” for his resignation, “let alone amount to judicial misconduct”.

Aside from how it all plays out now, the controversy has raised a number of fundamental issues about how judges are selected and their conduct is policed.

There is no doubt it would have been easier to deal with the controversy had the long-awaited Judicial Council complaints process been in place.

First proposed more than two decades ago, the fact it is not there yet is down to a lack of urgency by successive governments. But at certain periods the judiciary itself didn’t do much to speed it along either.

Then there is the issue of how judges are appointed.

Mr Justice Woulfe may have risen from the ranks of senior counsel to become the chief law officer of the State.

But it cannot be forgotten the Attorney General is a political appointee. Only a fool would suggest his past involvement in the Fine Gael organisation in Dublin Bay North was not a factor in him getting the role.

While Mr Justice Woulfe built up a successful commercial and public law practice, he is not regarded by colleagues as having had a stellar career at the Bar.

Eyebrows were raised when he was appointed directly to the Supreme Court.

It is quite unusual for a lawyer to be elevated directly to the country’s highest court.

Of the current Supreme Court, only Donal O’Donnell was directly appointed from the Bar and he was widely considered to be one of the best legal minds in the country.

The process under which Mr Justice Woulfe was appointed is somewhat opaque.

He applied for the position to the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board, a lawyer-dominated committee of which he was a member by virtue of being Attorney General, and would have recused himself when his application came up for discussion.

Although the board has the power to conduct interviews, it doesn’t do so. The board says it relies on information about qualifications and expertise supplied by applicants.

However, there is no publicly available record of its deliberations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed Mr Justice Woulfe was the only name recommended by the board for appointment to the vacant Supreme Court position.

The Denham interview transcript exposed the shortcomings of this system.

It exposed Mr Justice Woulfe’s questionable judgment, his surprising lack of awareness, and his astonishing lack of curiosity about his surroundings.

Any selection process worth its name should have been able to red-flag issues such as these.