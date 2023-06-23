RTÉ scandal goes way beyond Ryan Tubridy - board-level ignorance is never an excuse

The Ryan Tubridy scandal will have repercussions far beyond the repeated misstatement of the star’s pay because it suggests a major and sustained failure of governance at the national broadcaster.

This is not some minor line of unexplained expenditure on the accounts of an obscure late-night radio show. It involves hundreds of thousands of euro, RTÉ’s biggest star, RTÉ’s biggest show and RTÉ’s most valuable sponsorship. If, as seems to be the case, internal financial controls simply missed all of this over a number of years, they are not fit for purpose.

The case raises major questions over the RTÉ Authority, the board of directors appointed by the Government to oversee the broadcaster.

The chair of the RTÉ authority, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, has said no one on the board was aware of the payments. That is hardly to their credit. Not knowing would certainly have hamstrung any chance of stopping it.

As we saw in the banking crisis, board-level ignorance is never an excuse. Directors have a duty to know what is happening in a business they are responsible for overseeing.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh is new to the job and is reported to be hands-on, but longer serving directors have major questions to answer over what is emerging as the biggest scandal in the broadcaster’s history.

At the heart of the issues raised is RTÉ’s unique funding model – a mix of licence fee, regular advertising and sponsorships.

RTÉ is neither a fully public sector fish nor private sector fowl, but the round-about payments to Ryan Tubridy would be highly ­unusual in either context.

It appears a proportion of the sponsorship paid to RTÉ for his show was diverted away from the broadcaster and paid instead, after a minor detour, to Tubridy.

How do we know that? In its statement, RTÉ says so.

“Accordingly, under the terms of this agreement, a payment of €75,000 was received by Mr Tubridy in July 2020 from a commercial partner in exchange for a number of personal appearances a year.

“As part of this agreement, RTÉ in turn issued a credit note to the commercial partner, thereby reducing the cost to it of its overall sponsorship arrangement with the organisation.”

These big payments were not captured by the company accounts and were apparently unknown to senior bosses.

That raises much bigger questions than whether Tubridy was paid too much or too little. It throws the entire financial governance of the broadcaster into question.

This scandal will have immediate effects. RTÉ’s credibility as a custodian of public money is badly damaged. Forget for the time being any move to increase or supplement the licence fee.

The management and board who have pleaded poverty to the Government in recent years can have no credibility with Communications Minister Catherine Martin until these issues are thrashed out.

The loss of trust among staff will be huge. They have borne the brunt of a series of cost- cutting programmes as management argued hard that spending needed to be brought into line with income. Clearly, that did not apply to everyone.

RTÉ’s instinctive secrecy – it had to be dragged kicking and screaming to publish what limited information it does on stars’ pay – will have to go.

In the immediate term, the so called barter account that seems to be the key mechanism for the scandal needs to be taken under the direct management of RTÉ’s financial controllers and the company’s officers and board.

While Grant Thornton has been brought in to investigate the situation, that task should now be taken over by the Comptroller and Auditor General, reporting to the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee and, through them, to the public on a transparent and official basis.

RTÉ is already in the midst of a fairly sweeping change of management, including its new chair and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst.

That puts it in a good position to throw open the windows and, hopefully, restore trust in a badly damaged but important national institution.