Revealed: The areas where it is cheaper to buy a home than rent – and the six areas where it pays to rent

Renting long term is now on average €93,000 more expensive than buying a home, but in some areas it is cheaper to be a tenant than a homeowner, an independent.ie analysis reveals.

In seven regions renters will pay at least €100,000 more than homeowners over 30 years, when mortgage repayments and the cost of a deposit are factored in.

However, soaring house prices mean that in six areas it pays to rent, with tenants in south Co Dublin on track to save more than €162,000 compared to the costs first-time buyers with a 10pc deposit face today.

The analysis – using the latest average house prices and rents compiled by property website Daft.ie – shows that renting for 30 years at the current national average will cost €607,680. This compares to the average cost of a 30-year variable mortgage with 10pc deposit coming to €514,136.

However, this analysis is based on today’s prices and does not take into account potential inflation or deflation in the market. Naturally, homeowners will also incur other costs such as property tax and maintenance.

Renting in Dublin’s city centre over three decades will cost €186,451 more than the cost of buying – the biggest difference in the country, but closely followed by west Dublin, where renters would spend €180,609 more.

Outside of Dublin, Limerick city had the biggest gap between renting and buying – here tenants would pay out €162,440 more than homeowners at current market rates. Other areas where the cost of renting long-term is at least €100,000 more expensive than buying include Dublin’s north city (€144,399) and north county (€112,970), Waterford City (€111,416) and Louth (€108,916).

On the other end of the scale, six areas were found to be cheaper to rent than to buy. As well as south Co Dublin, these regions included Wexford (€25,469 more expensive), Wicklow (€15,970), Waterford county (€9,499), Kilkenny (€5,948) and Kerry (€2,928).

Overall, Leitrim is the cheapest place to live, with long-term rents at €326,520, while the average cost of buying comes to €289,315 – the only county that is below €300,000.

South Co Dublin is the most expensive area to reside, with rent costing on average €897,840 over three decades, while a mortgage and deposit will set households there back €1,060,216 – the only area in the country to break the €1m mark.

When it comes to regular payments, the average rental price is €346 more expensive than the average monthly repayment for a 30-year variable mortgage.

This investigation also found that house-hunters could end up spending €70,000 more to buy their first home today compared to a year ago. While the average national house price has gone up by almost €24,000 in the past 12 months, rising interest rates mean the cost of repaying a new mortgage over 30 years has increased substantially.

The biggest increase in the cost of buying a home was seen in south Co Dublin, which has experienced a rise of €100,606 in the past 12 months. This was closely followed by Galway City (€95,894) and Dublin’s south city (€94,542). The counties that saw the smallest increases were Longford (€41,050), Monaghan (€45,276) and Mayo (€48,771).

The five biggest proportional increases over the course of the year, however, were all found in the west and north-west. The cost of buying a home rose by almost a quarter in Donegal, while Roscommon, Leitrim and Sligo all saw increases of more than 20pc, followed by Galway city with a 19.6pc jump. Nationally, there was an average increase of 15.4pc.

“First-time buyers need to work harder to now find competitive rates in a market which has seen rates increase for over nine months,” Martina Hennessy, CEO of mortgage switching website Doddl.ie, said. “There are still strong rates available – each lender in general has a lead rate – but it is so important that first-time buyers get market-based advice to ensure that they are securing the best rate they can achieve.”

There are around 220,000 variable mortgage holders in Ireland, with their lending rates impacted by the lender’s own costs and external forces like the European Central Bank’s recent interest rate hikes.

Unlike tracker mortgage holders, however, they are not immediately impacted by these increases. Ireland’s main banks – Bank of Ireland, AIB and Permanent TSB – have yet to pass on ECB rate rises to their variable mortgage customers.

Non-bank moneylenders, however, have increased rates, transforming the variable mortgage market. While a year ago ICS Mortgages and Finance Ireland had some of the cheapest variable mortgage offerings available, they are now the most expensive.

In our analysis, the cost of a 30-year variable mortgage plus 10pc deposit on a home at the current national house price came to €582,259 with Finance Ireland and €569,889 with ICS Mortgage but, at €464,887, cost more than €100,000 less with AIB.

“The pillar banks have been buffered somewhat against funding costs because they have large amounts on deposit,” Ms Hennessy added.

“The non-bank lenders are buying their money on the money market, so they get hit immediately by rate increases. Because they’re directly impacted by funding costs, they were the first to increase rates.

“The pillar banks have variable rates of up to 4.5pc – they’re already much higher than what the fixed rates would be. You could expect that, in the new year, if funding costs continue to increase, the banks will look at their variable rates.”

While the majority of mortgage holders would be on fixed-term offerings – typically of three to five years – it is believed that €12bn in mortgages in Ireland will come off their fixed interest rate over the next three years, leaving them subject to their lender’s variable rate.

“Many standard variable rate mortgage holders may not even know what rate they are paying, as the standard variable rate is a default rate after a fixed rate expires.

“It is so important that mortgage holders take control of their mortgage, which for many is their largest financial commitment.”

Figures were compiled based on the mean house prices and rents on daft.ie for the third quarter of 2022, with the average cost of a variable 30-year mortgage assessed using the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s online mortgage calculator.

