Rethinking our national emblem – what could a ‘United Ireland’ flag look like?

As an Irish Independent poll showed support for a new flag in the event of unification, Review asked art students to come up with potential designs. Here Kim Bielenberg looks at attempts by other countries to rethink their national emblem

The nine flags designed by students of NCAD Expand
Design by Lauryn Flynn Expand
Design by Aedàn Hamrock Expand
Design by Isabella Utria Expand
Design by Thomas Morelli Expand
Design by Beth Snelling Expand
Design by James Kennedy Expand
Design by Dara Young Expand
Design by Aisling Madden Expand
Design by Alannah Quayle Expand
The tricolour is associated with Thomas Francis Meagher Expand

The nine flags designed by students of NCAD

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

It is one of the thorny issues that would have to be sorted out if Ireland is ever united. Do we stick with the tricolour for old times’ sake, use two flags out of respect for both traditions on the island or create an entirely new emblem?

You only have to travel through Northern Ireland in the summer to see how flags are important symbols in contested territory.

