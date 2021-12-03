Q&A: Just how bad is Dublin’s crack cocaine problem?

With everyone from the Archbishop of Dublin to support workers warning crack cocaine is causing ‘absolute mayhem’, we may soon be facing a crisis that could dwarf the 1980s heroin problem.

So why has the Archbishop warned the capital is going through two epidemics, not one?

Because Dermot Farrell believes crack cocaine has changed Dublin’s drug culture to the point where some people think taking it is “as normal as going for a drink”.

Speaking at mass in St Andrew’s Church on Westland Row last Sunday, he lamented that this deadly substance is “raging out of control” and tearing communities apart. He called crack dealers “peddlers of death” – but insisted that middle-class cocaine users can’t “wash their hands” of responsibility either.

What’s the evidence for Archbishop Farrell’s claim?

Exhibit A is a report published last month by the Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (TDATF). It found that the area is facing a “tsunami” of crack cocaine addiction which could “dwarf” Dublin’s 1980s heroin epidemic.

A few terrifying statistics tell their own story. The TDATF has had to give out almost 4,000 clean crack pipes this year compared with 157 in 2018, while drug-related crime has risen by 75pc over the same period. Local services estimate that they are still only meeting 25pc of demand.

At a meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health last Wednesday, campaigners described the various knock-on effects – including huge increases in begging, prostitution and family breakdowns.

“[Crack cocaine] is causing absolute mayhem,” the addiction support worker Debbie McDolan said on RTÉ radio last month. “This [drug] is a little bit different because of the harm that it causes. It is a lot quicker to take a person. It takes their soul.”

What exactly is crack and why is it so dangerous?

Basically, it’s cocaine that can be smoked rather than snorted. Made by “cooking” the powder with baking soda and a lighter to create crystals or rocks, it reaches your brain in less than 10 seconds.

The main effects are a brief euphoria and extreme self-confidence – followed by insomnia, paranoia and an increased heart rate that can do serious long-term damage. In short, crack is fast, intense, highly addictive and relatively cheap, with rocks selling for as little as €10.

Unlike heroin, there is no medical substitute such as methadone to treat it – which is why one campaigner from Jobstown warned TDs and senators on Wednesday that it will be “a game changer”.

What sort of people are most likely to take crack?

Compared with “standard” cocaine, this is a drug that’s strongly associated with poverty.

“In general, those seeking treatment for regular cocaine use are male, aged 30, in paid employment and most likely to use alcohol as an additional drug,” says Dr Anne Marie Carew from the Health Research Board (HRB). “Crack cocaine cases, however, are more likely to be unemployed and homeless.”

Evidence also suggests women are particularly vulnerable to crack, with the rate of females looking for help last year three times higher than men. This has obvious consequences too – women losing their children or being forced into sex work when they cannot pay their debts.

Is crack largely concentrated in Dublin?

As far as we can tell. While Cork and Limerick certainly have their problems as well, 80pc of people treated by the HRB for crack addiction come from Dublin.

An RTÉ Prime Time investigation last July used hidden cameras to show Ballymun as “an open-air drugs market” – with 42 deals filmed over just four hours in broad daylight while schoolkids walked by.

“It’s gotten to the situation where people find it difficult to go to the local shop for a pint of milk,” Dublin South-West Sinn Féin TD Seán Crowe has claimed, “because they have to pass a gauntlet of drug dealers.”

So these criminals are effectively taking over parts of the city?

Yes. Many dealers have even adopted business techniques, putting free samples in letterboxes to get people hooked and then sending them text messages with “two for the price of one” offers.

They hang around post offices on social welfare days and take addicts’ money, which often results in families going hungry.

Perhaps most disturbingly, some dealers are seizing the property of vulnerable clients and using them as bases for grooming children or demanding sexual favours. The TDATF estimates there are at least 100 “crack houses” in its area alone.

Has Covid-19 done anything to stop crack coming in to Ireland?

On the contrary. A dramatic jump in seizures of cocaine last year suggests that Ireland has actually been flooded with it during the pandemic.

“We are witnessing a dynamic and adaptive drugs market, resilient to Covid-19 restrictions,” a report from the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Addiction found last June.

It seems that international cartels (mainly Colombian) are changing their methods, smuggling more drugs through commercial supply chains and less through human couriers.

The Irish authorities certainly have their successes, with customs officers finding €9.7m of drugs (almost half of it cocaine) concealed in a furniture delivery from Rotterdam at Dublin Port last week. As a Garda source has explained, however, “If you were to scan every container, you’d cripple the economy – it’s not feasible.”

So do gardaí have a plan?

Yes. It’s called Operation Tara and is aimed at dismantling the country’s drug networks, with 321 members who are full-time assigned to units across every Garda division. There is also now a Garda presence in North, Central and South America, where most cocaine comes from.

“Operation Tara will tackle this scourge,” Garda Commissioner Drew Harris promised at its launch last July, adding that the strategy has “a particular focus on street dealing”. It’s too early to judge results.

Finally, how could the Government make a real difference to tackling Dublin’s crack epidemic today?

In a word, money. The TDATF points out that while demand for its services has doubled since 2010, it actually gets less funding now (€1.2m) than it did then (€1.3m). It is asking for an urgent injection of €1m to hire more frontline staff, but this year’s budget only allocated €500,000 for treating crack addiction across the entire county – which campaigners have called “an insult and a joke”.

“[Crack cocaine] could be a sleeping giant,” Shane Hamilton from Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health this week. Every Dubliner should be fearful of the consequences if this giant wakes up.