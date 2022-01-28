Q&A: An ceist mór – can Dubliners help save the Irish language?

The capital has been identified as a key battleground in the fight to preserve the language – but while Irish has never been more fashionable in Dublin, many warn it is dying out in its heartlands.

So why might we soon hear more people using their “cúpla focal” on the streets of Dublin?

Because Irish language supporters have identified the capital as a key battleground in their quest to save our official national tongue. Last week, Junior Gaeltacht Minister Jack Chambers launched Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge, a government-funded programme aimed primarily at the 431,413 Dubliners who claim they can speak at least some Irish.

“The use of Irish in Dublin is growing, especially among young people,” claims Julian de Spáinn, secretary-general of Conradh na Gaeilge, which is overseeing the project. “BÁC le Gaeilge is now in place to ensure that the language is seen, heard and used more in ordinary city life.”

What exactly does BÁC le Gaeilge involve and how much money is behind it?

The Government is providing €325,000, while Dublin City Council has chipped in another €30,000. Some of that will go to radio stations, education services and sports organisations such as GAA club Na Gaeil Óga which carry out their activities through Irish.

More broadly, BÁC le Gaeilge plans to create an ‘Irish Language Quarter’ somewhere in the city centre. It’s also building a network of Dublin businesses that will use more Gaeilge in their signs, advertising and services.

“We have been seeing a huge increase and interest from both our customers and staff in the Irish language,” says Niamh O’Kennedy from Murphy’s Ice Cream on Wicklow Street. “So much so, we are now offering all our [workers] the opportunity to avail of free lessons.”

Hasn’t Dublin usually been the place where Irish is weakest?

Yes, but campaigners insist this is changing fast. Irish declined throughout the 20th century because it was associated with rural poverty, as generations of Leaving Cert students forced to read Peig Sayers’ famously grim autobiography know all too well.

In Dublin, however, it has recently become a symbol of middle-class privilege – the fictional rugby jock Ross O’Carroll-Kelly’s social circle includes many people with “posh” Irish names like Sorcha, Oisinn and Fionnuala.

One major reason for this is the rapid rise of Gaelscoileanna. Around one in 12 children (45,000) are now being educated through Irish across 260 schools, over half of them (150) outside Gaeltacht areas. They have a reputation for delivering excellent academic results and three new ones opened in Dublin last year alone.

If Dublin is leading the way in reviving Irish, what about its traditional heartlands?

This is where the language’s supporters are much more worried. In fact, Irish has been dramatically fading away in Gaeltacht regions and the number of daily speakers there now stands at just 25pc.

The main reason is economic. Despite the best efforts of State agency Údaras na Gaeltachta, unemployment in these areas remains well above the national average. Covid-19 didn’t help this situation, since it forced summer schools to close for two years running and cost local households some essential income.

“You don’t want to have beautiful villages and communities where nearly everybody is a blow-in or a retiree from Dublin or abroad,” warns Christy Evan from the British-based group Coláiste na nGael.

“The Gaeltacht isn’t a theme park – we want it to have high-paid jobs because that’s how it will develop and survive.”

So if Irish is booming in some places and struggling in others, where does it stand overall?

According to the international language learning platform Busuu, in deep, long-term trouble. It classifies Irish as “definitely endangered”, mainly due to a lack of “inter-generational transmission” – which in plain English means that not enough fluent speakers are passing the language down to their children.

In fact, Busuu estimates that globalisation will kill off around 43pc of world languages over the next century. It doesn’t expect Irish to be among the survivors.

Clearly the State isn’t prepared to accept that fatal diagnosis?

No. The Constitution defines Irish as our “first national language” and the 2003 Official Languages Act gives everyone a right to communicate with State bodies through it.

Last year members of An Garda Síochána who can speak Gaeilge began sporting fáinne ring badges, the only symbols they are allowed to wear apart from uniform emblems. This month Irish received full official and working status within European Union institutions, a move that was delayed for 15 years due to a lack of translation staff.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are both passionate gaeilgeoirí who rarely make a major speech without throwing in a few sentences of it. In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, Irish is a key part of nationalist identity and political parties have been squabbling for years over a proposed Language Act that would give it equal status to English.

“Every word of Irish spoken,” a Sinn Féin activist once said, “is like another bullet being fired in the struggle for Irish freedom.”

But is all this just symbolism or does Irish really have any future as a living language?

Sin é an ceist mór (that’s the big question). Many Irish people declared themselves thrilled when Queen Elizabeth spoke just five words as Gaeilge at Dublin Castle in 2011. Six years later, Bank of Ireland scrapped the Irish option on its ATMs because fewer than 1pc of customers were using it.

The hugely successful Duolingo learning app reports that people in Ireland choose to study Irish more than any other language. In fact, it’s Duolingo’s 16th most popular language in the whole world (apparently thanks to our Irish diaspora).

As recently as 2007, however, documentary maker Manchán Magan tried to get by without speaking English in Dublin for a day – and found that most natives could not understand basic requests such as asking for a drink.

Finally, does all this suggest Irish has never been more fashionable but there’s a big question mark over our level of commitment to it?

Exactly. We are just over halfway through a 20-year government strategy for the Irish Language which aims to create 250,000 daily speakers by 2030. In the last census results from 2016, however, that number actually fell from 77,185 to 73,803 – even though 1.7 million of us claim we have the ability.

“It’s pointless to put numbers on it… it’s just culturally very important for our soul,” the Dublin actor and poet Roxanna Nic Liam said recently. Maybe so – but while BÁC le Gaeilge won’t do Irish’s profile any harm at all, ultimately Dubliners will have to vote with their tongues.