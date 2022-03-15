| 10.7°C Dublin

Putin is turning Russia back into the country I escaped

Max Boot

Foreign Dispatch

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a security council meeting via video-conference in Moscow, on Friday, March 11. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo / via AP

When my mother, grandmother and I left Moscow and came to America in 1976, we were astonished by the abundance of consumer goods. Stores not only had toothpaste and toilet paper – they had multiple brands. No more lining up for meat! Or butter. Or shoes. Or anything else. Bananas, an unobtainable luxury good in the Soviet Union, were a supermarket staple in the United States. But what stayed with me the most as a child was the deep-fried deliciousness I discovered at a temple of haute cuisine called McDonald’s. I had never tasted a French fry or a Big Mac before! I was in small-kid heaven.

Fourteen years later, those still living in Moscow could taste Big Macs and French fries for themselves. The first McDonald’s opened in Pushkin Square in 1990 – a sign that the Soviet Union was being transformed into a Western, capitalist society. So what does it say about the current state of Russia that McDonald’s announced that it was suspending operations at its 850 Russian restaurants?

