Public unlikely to display gratitude for aid package

John Downing

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Julien Behal

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Julien Behal

Will this package be enough to stem the undoubted damage shipped by the Government over the spiral in the price of necessities? That is the question posed by fretful TDs and senators from the three coalition parties. The short answer is this one is no silver bullet bringing instant remedies for vulnerable people . So, by extension, it is less likely to restore the governing parties’ flagging popularity.

But after watching a very balanced presentation by the two best ministers in government, it would be wrong to dismiss this €550m aid package out of hand. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Spending Minister Michael McGrath lack big cash – but they don’t lack compassion.

