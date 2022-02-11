Public unlikely to display gratitude for aid package

Will this package be enough to stem the undoubted damage shipped by the Government over the spiral in the price of necessities? That is the question posed by fretful TDs and senators from the three coalition parties. The short answer is this one is no silver bullet bringing instant remedies for vulnerable people . So, by extension, it is less likely to restore the governing parties’ flagging popularity.

But after watching a very balanced presentation by the two best ministers in government, it would be wrong to dismiss this €550m aid package out of hand. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Spending Minister Michael McGrath lack big cash – but they don’t lack compassion.

Read More

Both were frank about “the known unknowns” we face as a small open economy as this year advances. We have no guarantee that expert predictions about inflation levelling off soon will play out.

We cannot know how much lingering anxiety there will be about Covid-19 and its impact on people’s work and travel habits. It is clear energy prices will not decrease soon.

But will the energy price-spiral worsen if, for example, the simmering Ukrainian crisis boils over and impacts on already shaky Russian gas supplies? Both ministers were utterly frank in saying only time will tell in all of these.

Success for this package rests primarily on the €200 electricity bill credit that accounts for €378m of the entire €505m emergency spend. It is far better than nothing.

But the danger is that this will be quickly and literally burned up by stricken householders while prices continue to rise.

Credit must be given for what could be called courtesy gestures, such as cutting the drug refund threshold further to €80 a month, the reduction in public transport generally and school transport in particular. Let’s also acknowledge the increases in fuel allowances and the working family credit.

We must also remember Mr Donohoe’s timely reminder that Ireland’s long-term debt is among the world’s highest at €230bn, and this year the country will still be borrowing €7.5bn. He recalled how extra hard hit by debt and deficits the country was following the global recession of 2008.

Those struggling to make ends meet right now will understandably not see the national economy as their problem. And some will see this as a poor package that offers little help – or worse still, ignores them.

Those who have a right to feel ignored are people dependent entirely on the car for work and life generally. There is nothing for them as diesel and petrol are set for more price hikes due to the carbon tax increase.

A suggested road-tax reduction did not materialise. Mr Donohoe insisted changes on fuel or road tax would have changed the arithmetic of last October’s Budget – and he was not doing that. So the opposition, who had dismissed this package hours before it was announced, will find a rich seam.

Perhaps the real answer to our opening question is that most people take in their politics at a distant glance and make voting decisions based on home economics. That tells us, unless there is a lucky turn of events, that this package will only have a minimal dividend for the Government at best. Gratitude is scarce in modern-day politics.