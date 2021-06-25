| 13.6°C Dublin

Public is being conditioned for a delay to indoor dining as politicians back off from Nphet before a row can begin

John Downing

July 5 was touted as the day indoor dining would be permitted once more. Stock image Expand

THOSE Nphet versus Government tensions hovered all week as doubt grew over the reopening of pubs and restaurants on July 5 and data on the spread of the new Delta Covid-19 strain poured in.

But this time, this row, has not even got to the starting gate. Taoiseach, Micheál Martin has instead pivoted to conditioning the public mood to accept reopening delays for pubs and restaurants – while keeping travel from July 19 a live option for now.

‘Not thought through’

You have to go back to May 25, 2020, to find major consensus between Government and the public health officials about the Covid restrictions. On that day there were no recorded Covid-19 deaths and there was a feeling the weeks of total lockdown, which began at the end of March, were on the way out.

