Public is being conditioned for a delay to indoor dining as politicians back off from Nphet before a row can begin

THOSE Nphet versus Government tensions hovered all week as doubt grew over the reopening of pubs and restaurants on July 5 and data on the spread of the new Delta Covid-19 strain poured in.

But this time, this row, has not even got to the starting gate. Taoiseach, Micheál Martin has instead pivoted to conditioning the public mood to accept reopening delays for pubs and restaurants – while keeping travel from July 19 a live option for now.

You have to go back to May 25, 2020, to find major consensus between Government and the public health officials about the Covid restrictions. On that day there were no recorded Covid-19 deaths and there was a feeling the weeks of total lockdown, which began at the end of March, were on the way out.

Responding to the May 25 figures, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who had helped steer the country out of the worst days of the disease, said it "indicates we have suppressed Covid-19 as a country".

He added: "It has taken strict measures to achieve this."

But a phased reopening, punctuated by several county lockdowns, proved short-lived. By September we were at another dangerous virus crossroads and the big prize was to keep schools functioning.

In the first weekend of October, Dr Holohan was back from special leave, and news quickly percolated out that he and his expert colleagues were recommending a return to strict lockdown.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar took to the Claire Byrne Live show on RTÉ to say he believed the tight lockdown return idea “had not been thought through.” At the time business was chafing and civil service number crunchers were appalled at the rising deficit driven by Covid dole and business supports.

The Government did tighten restrictions and closed pubs with the exception of hardy publicans and customers who might brave the winter for outdoor drinking. But a fortnight later they had to relent, as amid spiralling case numbers, a new tight lockdown to fight the second virus wave became inevitable.

‘A meaningful Christmas’

The October-November lockdown was vastly different from the March to summer one. Fading light and foul weather fed public weariness and national solidarity eroded quickly.

With the approach of Christmas the pressure built for an easing. Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke of “a meaningful Christmas” but Tony Holohan and his colleagues were again taking a far more conservative view.

On November 26, Nphet wrote to Government and stressed there could be an easing on home visit restrictions – or there could be restaurant and food pub reopening. But not both.

Next day, the Government announced it would permit households to mix, with up to two other households from December 18. But it also announced reopening hospitality from December 4, permitting six people to dine indoors in restaurants or gastro-pubs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin explained his decision based on the need for economic and social factors to leaven scientific and medical data. “There are limits to which a government can lock people up for a prolonged period of time, to be crude about it, and we have to get the balance right. This is about balance.”

We know what followed only too well. During three weeks of increased contacts, the graph of Covid-19 cases soared upwards and off the page. It took the State nine months to pass 80,000 cases. It took only three weeks more to go to 160,000.

Christmas was not even finished when a new lockdown was announced. This one has so far proved to be tightest and longest of all.

Pubs and restaurants – the wait goes on

So, this week opened with optimism about pub and restaurants reopening on July 5 and overseas travel by July 19.

As late as last Sunday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was showing a willingness to – yet again – stress-test the Nphet-Government relationship.

Fresh from his party’s ard fheis, he was asked about divergence on travel advice between chief medical officer Dr Holohan and Government. Dr Holohan is advising only the fully vaccinated to travel – the Government is going with the broader EU scheme of travelling also on a negative test(s) or with proof of having recovered from the virus.

“It wouldn’t be the first time, or only time, that the public health advice from the doctors, or from the CMO, is not going to be the same as Government policy, or what we put into law,” Mr Varadkar told Newstalk.

But the Tánaiste did not add that these past divergences were brief and ill-starred.