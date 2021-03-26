‘Posh Fianna-Fáiler’ Jim O’Callaghan has the political ambition – but does he have the experience to lead the party?

One thing we can say definitively about Jim O’Callaghan is that after two decades in public life he has at last ceased being known mainly as “Miriam’s brother”.

Whether he will be the next leader of Fianna Fáil, and eventually Taoiseach, is far less certain. This week he pumped up the volume in his eight-month-old campaign to take the leadership reins and rescue the Soldiers of Destiny from their slide towards terminal decline.

Few people realise that the 53-year-old south Dublin barrister has spent nearly 20 years in active politics, beginning with an unsuccessful attempt to win a National University of Ireland seat in the Seanad in July 2002. He stood three times for Dublin city council, twice with success, and three times for the Dáil, also with two successes.

But most media references to him inevitably carried the tag, “also a brother of RTÉ presenter Miriam”. One of his electoral forays, his second and successful bid for a Dublin city council seat in June 2009, pitted him against the brother of another RTÉ star, Garrett Tubridy.

It happened as Ryan Tubridy took over The Late Late Show, a stellar slot to which Miriam O’Callaghan’s name had also been linked. For some pundits, this was a proxy re-run of the RTÉ glittering prize contest, only this time the O’Callaghan clan won.

Tall, soft-spoken and patrician-looking, Jim O’Callaghan is the classic “posh Fianna Fáiler” that the party has favoured for the leafy Dublin southern suburbs, where Fine Gael support has long been the default position of many.

The son of Kerry-born Jerry O’Callaghan, who finished his civil service career with the rank of principal officer, Jim grew up close near Cornelscourt shopping centre.

Schooled by the Jesuits at Gonzaga College, an institution that has produced a high proportion of political heavy-hitters, he combined studiousness with a flair for rugby.

He represented University College Dublin, Cambridge University, London Irish and Wanderers, along with the Ireland under-21s.

His legal studies, at UCD and King’s Inns, were garnished by a master’s in criminology at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge, where he returned this week to deliver his deepest thoughts on what shape a united Ireland might take.

He came to politics via the Law Library, where he was a protégé of former attorney-general Rory Brady, with whom he did practical court training.

Brady, who died in 2010, was a big influence on O’Callaghan both in law and politics. Others in the politico-legal world to whom he was close included former justice minister, John O’Donoghue and the late Eamon Leahy, the husband of Fianna Fáil minister Mary Hanafin. He represented Bertie Ahern at the Mahon Tribunal and in a libel action against Denis ‘Starry’ O’Brien.

His standing as a “Fianna Fáil lawyer” was recognised by an embattled new party leader, Micheál Martin, in early February 2011 as the party faced electoral meltdown.

Martin named O’Callaghan, then just a city councillor, as legal adviser to the Fianna Fáil front bench. Luckily for O’Callaghan, he was not a candidate in the calamitous Dáil election later that month.

Critics of his lofty national ambitions point to the number of times he has scraped home in elections. Last time he limped into the final seat, shy of the quota, slightly increasing his vote on his first Dáil success in 2016.

This, and lack of ministerial experience, feed doubt about his ambitions to redirect and galvanise Fianna Fáil.

But supporters counter that he has fielded in difficult times for the party nationally, in electoral areas that have not often been a natural stronghold for the party.

One ally insists that he is “slogging away locally” and building a base in Dublin Bay South that will show long-term results.

Adversaries in other parties speak highly of him, noting that, unlike some others, he is unfailingly courteous and correct in his approach to politics. However, some within his own party and outside it ponder whether he is too naive for the big bad world of high-level politics.

Supporters say the falling out with his party leader dates from December 2018, when Martin renewed the confidence-and-supply arrangement with Fine Gael.

Though a Dáil newcomer in spring 2016, O’Callaghan was among those who negotiated the arrangement. He was notably not on the Fianna Fáil coalition negotiating team in 2020 and it was no surprise when he did not get one of the party’s seven slots around the cabinet table.

He refused a junior ministry on law reform, opting for the backbenches to speak his mind and devote attentions to the party. O’Callaghan later railed at Fianna Fáil’s failure to get justice or foreign affairs portfolios.

His stated party focus would be cultivating a younger membership, with liberal and left-leaning policies. These days he also appears more open to the idea of coalescing with Sinn Féin.

Then again, that is the position of many within Fianna Fáil, and even Micheál Martin softened his obduracy on the issue in an interview with this newspaper in January.

But those with a longer memory will recall O’Callaghan denouncing the possibility of a Fianna Fáil-Sinn Féin alliance in the days following last year’s general election.

Again critics say he has also devoted an undue amount of time to his legal work.

One notes how he was heard to ask colleagues soon after his election in 2016: “How do you live on this salary?”

Supporters counter that “double-jobbing” is not unknown at Leinster House.

“He has also been refusing a lot of legal work over the past four years,” one them says. They add that accusations of “aloofness” are really about a certain reserve and shyness.

It brings us to the key questions. Can he replace Micheál Martin? And can he rescue Fianna Fáil?

The answer to the first is that he is a contender but nothing can be taken for granted — either on the timing of Martin’s departure or winning a vote by party members.

Rivals may include Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

The longer-term fortunes of Fianna Fáil are even less certain. The danger is that the party’s next leader may not have much to lead.