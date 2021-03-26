independent

‘Posh Fianna-Fáiler’ Jim O’Callaghan has the political ambition – but does he have the experience to lead the party?

John Downing

The barrister is moving his political ambitions up a gear but there are some who fear he lacks the experience to arrest his party’s decline, writes John Downing

One thing we can say definitively about Jim O’Callaghan is that after two decades in public life he has at last ceased being known mainly as “Miriam’s brother”.

Whether he will be the next leader of Fianna Fáil, and eventually Taoiseach, is far less certain. This week he pumped up the volume in his eight-month-old campaign to take the leadership reins and rescue the Soldiers of Destiny from their slide towards terminal decline.

Few people realise that the 53-year-old south Dublin barrister has spent nearly 20 years in active politics, beginning with an unsuccessful attempt to win a National University of Ireland seat in the Seanad in July 2002. He stood three times for Dublin city council, twice with success, and three times for the Dáil, also with two successes.

