Poland and Bulgaria are only the start as Putin turns up the heat in bid to ‘blackmail’ EU over energy supplies

Russia’s biggest counter-attack to sanctions promptly sent gas prices soaring by 20pc before settling down to a 10pc hike within hours of the announcement.

It is an attempt by Moscow to “divide and rule” the European Union by turning the energy supply tap in the “off” direction. Odds are this gas supply stoppage to Poland and Bulgaria is also a direct message to Germany, which is still trying to toe the EU line on sanctions and continue paying Russia in euro, not roubles.

The statement from the Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom was extremely terse. It said it had not received any payments in roubles from the companies Bulgargaz and the Polish PGNiG, as required by Vladimir Putin’s instructions in March.

The state-owned Russian company has temporarily halted deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria until payments are made in roubles.

It warned against an “unauthorised withdrawal” of natural gas pipelines destined for transit further westward as Russia would cap delivery volumes.

This would also mean countries such as Germany would receive less Russian gas. Despite 45pc of gas supplies coming from Russia, Polish authorities remained calm about the situation, saying its gas storage facilities are 76pc full.

There are also hopes that by October, before the winter demand for heating spikes again, Norwegian natural gas will be available to Poland via Denmark and the Baltic Pipe, while other supplies will soon come via an interconnector with Lithuania. That would bring Warsaw closer to independence from Russian gas.

The Bulgarian government said there would be no supply restrictions for homes. But energy market experts said natural gas in Bulgaria is mainly used by industry rather than for domestic heating or electricity generation.

Sofia has hopeful plans to stop importing Russian gas by next year, but the International Energy Agency estimates it now accounts for 80pc of Bulgarian gas needs.

Many EU governments have challenged Putin’s demand for rouble payments as highly questionable, as most contracts stipulate payment in euro and/or dollars.

Critics included former Irish Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan, who called it “monetary absurd theatre” because it would not significantly strengthen the rouble.

Payments would continue to be made in euro or dollars, but these would have to be exchanged immediately at Gazprom’s own bank.

This Putin gambit is far more of a political power play with the EU than it is an economic measure.

The Russian dictator rightly senses a threatened supply freeze will seriously discommode key EU member states. Italy, Germany, Austria and others are hugely dependent on Russian gas. But experts in Brussels and other EU capitals seriously doubt Moscow can afford the huge loss of revenue involved in just shutting off supply.

So this high-stakes game of chicken will continue, but immediate losses for the EU side could come with mass factory shutdowns and big job losses.

If EU countries refuse to pay according to Putin’s new scheme, they face a mass loss of gas supplies. If they buckle to his demands, they undermine their own coercive sanctions against Putin’s regime after his reprehensible invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary has already signalled it will go with Putin’s demands, given its huge dependence on Russian energy generally. There are also reports that Germany, Austria and Slovakia may also comply.

On Wednesday, the Bloomberg agency reported from circles close to Gazprom that 10 European gas importers from four countries had already paid in roubles to avoid being cut off.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has dubbed the move “another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas”, and said the EU was “prepared for this scenario”.

As noted previously, Ireland gets its gas supplies from the Corrib field and via Scotland, but a disrupted EU gas market will also hurt here.