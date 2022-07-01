| 16.1°C Dublin

Pension age is like climate change – it will be the next generation’s problem, so why bother?

Fionnán Sheahan

The fear of antagonising the grey vote influences the Coalition

The pensions black hole we are continually warned about is about to get darker.

Scarred by the backlash at the last general election, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is drawing a line under the controversy over the increase in the pension age and saying: “Not on my watch.”

