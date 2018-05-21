Paul Williams: Violent abduction raises the spectre of ‘Ireland’s Missing Women’
The violent abduction of a young woman as she walked along a quiet country road in broad daylight is a scenario that immediately sends a chill of fear through society.
The shocking reports of Jastine Valdez being bundled into an SUV by a lone male fills everyone with dread as it inevitably invokes thoughts of that group we call ‘Ireland’s Missing Women’, whose disappearances have haunted this country for over two decades – and hope her name does not join that list.
Jastine, a native of the Philippines who has been living in Ireland with her family for the past three years, had returned to Enniskerry by bus on Saturday evening and walked up the Kilcroney Road on her way home as was her custom.
