Olaf Scholz: The robotic German pragmatist set to become Europe’s power player

The favourite to become chancellor after tomorrow’s election is renowned for competence rather than charisma. As leader of the EU’s biggest economy, he could play a decisive role in Ireland’s future

&lsquo;A master of saying nothing in a lot of ways&rsquo;: Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate to be Germany&rsquo;s next chancellor Expand
‘A master of saying nothing in a lot of ways’: Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate to be Germany’s next chancellor

‘A master of saying nothing in a lot of ways’: Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate to be Germany’s next chancellor

Clifford Coonan

In a recent profile, the weekly news magazine Der Spiegel described the favourite in the race to be German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, attending the G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice in July.

It was the Social Democrat’s first visit to the famously romantic city, but Scholz is famously prosaic. Instead of gushing about Venice’s charms, he pointed out how the arches in the City of Canals reminded him of the architecture close to City Hall in Hamburg.

The 63-year-old leader had cut his political teeth in the mercantile north German port. Hamburg is where he honed the survival skills that have made him frontrunner in tomorrow’s federal election. Within days he could become Germany’s next chancellor and the most powerful man in Europe.

