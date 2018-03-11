Officers 'belittled' and 'shouted down' by management after flagging Garda record-keeping issues
Policing Authority is facing serious questions over the treatment of Garda whistleblowers, writes Kevin Doyle
It's easy to see how 'scandal fatigue' could set in when it comes to An Garda Siochana. Two million fake breath-tests, penalty points wiped, people wrongly brought to court for fixed charge notices and even the Kerry Babies have grabbed front-page headlines in recent years.
And that's even before we look at what is happening in Dublin Castle at the moment under the guidance of Mr Justice Peter Charleton.
But the response to the next big Garda outrage is well below even the very low standard that has been set for dealing with these situations.