Northern Ireland election 2022: Five key things to look out for as count begins

Northern Ireland’s 1.3 million voters yesterday had the opportunity to pick a new power-sharing Assembly. Now the count begins…

Here are five key points to watch for:

For much of its 101-year existence Northern Ireland elections have come down to two distinct contests, with unionists choosing between candidates from their own factions and nationalists doing the same.

So-called “cross-community voting” across the divide was extremely rare. But the signs are that this could change today.

Another potential outcome could see Sinn Féin emerge as the biggest party in the 90-seat Assembly at Stormont. It would be the first time a nationalist or republican party would get the right to head a government in Belfast.

There remains a huge gut struggle within the unionist movement, with Jeffrey Donaldson’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) under pressure from the more moderate Alliance Party on one flank, and the diehard Traditional Unionist Voice on the other. Unionism may be about to dramatically change.

Watch also for the “neither orange nor green vote” which has been slowly but steadily growing.

This grouping includes Alliance, the more moderate unionists in the Ulster Unionist Party, the moderate nationalists of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), the Green Party and leftist groups like People Before Profit.

2. What are the implications of a Sinn Féin “win”?

This one involves huge symbolism, giving them the right to claim the post of first minister. That would scare many in the unionist parties and also strengthen Mary Lou McDonald’s determination to lead the next government in Dublin.

In practice, the posts of deputy first minister and first minister have equal rank and one cannot function without the other. There are serious doubts about enough unionists participating in a renewed power-sharing government at Stormont nominally headed by Sinn Féin’s leader there, Michelle O’Neill.

That could definitively collapse power-sharing as framed in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

3. What is the split within unionism?

In essence, big unionist divisions are what raise the prospect of a Sinn Féin win.

The DUP has been in considerable disarray for some years and last year it had three leaders in just two months.

The two other unionist parties – Doug Beattie’s revamped moderate Ulster Unionist Party and Jim Allister’s anti-powersharing Traditional Unionist Voice – have gained in strength and are snapping at the DUP’s heels.

Embattled DUP leader Donaldson has appealed for unity, citing the need to make common cause against Sinn Féin. He has also stoked opposition to the North’s post-Brexit hybrid EU trade status, arguing it is eroding Northern Ireland’s links with England, Scotland and Wales.

4. Where is Northern Ireland's special trade status in all of this?

It’s a big issue and it has the potential to impact on trade across the entire island of Ireland, threatening jobs north and south.

The DUP continues to badly mishandle the whole issue of Brexit as the only party in Ireland to back “Leave” in the 2016 British vote on EU membership.

Now the DUP want the abolition of the Northern Ireland Protocol. This links Northern Ireland into the EU single market but requires checks on goods coming from Britain.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has again promised to walk from the deal he cut with the EU almost three years ago. Watch for Johnson’s legislative programme to be published in the so-called “Queen’s Speech” next Tuesday.

Donaldson has said the DUP will not return to power-sharing unless the protocol is abolished. All the other parties want the administration of this unique arrangement to be improved and the EU is working on trying to achieve this.

However, failure to agree administrative compromises could cause a huge crisis and threaten jobs.

5. When will we know the outcome?

We may have to wait on the outcome of counts which begin at 8am today.

Voting is by proportional representation, similar to that used in the Republic. The first of the 90 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to be elected from the 239 candidates will begin to be known in the early afternoon tomorrow.

If it’s tight it could be a long series of counts. This one could shape Irish politics from Bangor to Bantry.