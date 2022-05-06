| 11.2°C Dublin

Northern Ireland election 2022: Five key things to look out for as count begins

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson leaving the polling station at Dromore Central Primary School. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

John Downing Twitter

Northern Ireland’s 1.3 million voters yesterday had the opportunity to pick a new power-sharing Assembly. Now the count begins…

Here are five key points to watch for:

1. This election could be very different

