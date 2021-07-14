My child can eat in a pub but can’t go to an indoor camp – it’s stupid and harmful

One of the difficulties of disagreeing with any aspect of the Government’s Covid policies is that one is immediately adopted as a poster girl for the resistance by both the resistance and the Government.

Reluctant to be labelled and co-opted, I’ve tried to refrain from whataboutery in relation to restrictions, even when I thought there were counter-productive inconsistencies and unnecessary harms.

But everyone has a breaking point. Mine came on Monday. The Cabinet agreed criteria for indoor dining that would allow children into pubs with their parents. And I discovered that indoor camps for those same children were banned.

In the larger scheme of things, it probably seems like a triviality. In the lives of the children affected, it’s just one more blow that is as cruel as it is casual.

To the parents helping their children get over the harms and disruptions of the past 18 months, it’s an unfair obstacle thrown in their path by officials and politicians who have decided camps aren’t that important, and since children have taken so much, they can take more. They’re wrong.

The decision is both stupid and harmful.

It’s stupid because it’s inconsistent, and that’s important in itself. The ESRI’s research throughout the pandemic showed public support for restrictions was highest when people accepted the rules were consistent.

What’s consistent about this? Swimming classes can go ahead but not dance. Children can go indoors to pubs and restaurants. They can go to creches. They can even go to residential outdoor camps.

A four-year-old can go to creche for the whole day, but a five-year-old can’t do arts and crafts for a couple of hours in the morning. A 10-year-old can go to a swimming class, but not a Lego camp or language class.

A 15-year-old can go to an adventure camp where she stays for two weeks with other teens, but her sibling can’t attend a day computer camp, all nicely spaced out in a university or school.

If you check into a hotel, your child can attend their kids’ camp. If you live beside the hotel, they can’t.

In June, all children were in school, but in July a far smaller number of them can’t go into the same school for a few hours for some organised activities.

This isn’t a health policy. It’s bureaucratic absurdity.

What’s behind it?

Apart from lack of thought, presumably it’s the risk/benefit equation in which someone has calculated the benefits aren’t worth the risks. I’d really love to see the evidence ranking indoor activities that concludes education and cultural pursuits can’t compete with pubs.

I doubt it exists other than as assertion.

So I’ll look at the equation. First the risks.

Throughout the pandemic, it has been clear that while children can spread and contract Covid, it’s in a much smaller and less harmful way than adults. Despite early fears, kids were not vectors to any significant degree.

That’s why, apart from those times when community transmission was out of control, public health officials insisted the benefits of keeping schools open outweighed the risks of transmission.

It’s why, when schools reopened and clusters emerged, they argued children brought Covid into the school. They weren’t picking it up in school and bringing it home. It’s not that this never happened, but never in numbers high enough to justify closing a school or even sending home a class. Indoor camps are simply summer schools, so what has changed? Sure, Delta is more transmissible, but it’s more transmissible in all environments, including hotels, leisure centres, gyms, restaurants, pubs and creches, all of which are open. But something else has changed too.

I live at the end of a rural cul-de-sac. My nine-year-old son didn’t see another child outside his family from December 22, when the school broke for Christmas, until March 15 when school resumed. That harmed him, but we did it because it was the rule and because we were protecting my parents, who were the priority.

Now his parents and grandparents are fully vaccinated. Therefore, the risk he presents by mixing with other children has dramatically dropped – even with Delta. So when does he get to be the priority now that the adults are safe? When are the harms to him to be mitigated?

This is where the benefits of indoor camps must be counted.

They compensate for the loss of, and are just as important as, school. They have the educational focus that guarantees a few hours away from a screen. They’re safe from abrupt weather cancellations. And for rural children like him, they provide the chance to socialise.

Where’s the evidence this isn’t as important as school – or indoor dining?

Is there no lobby group for children, or just one for children in pubs? In the great relaunch of indoor dining, there’s talk of ventilation and carbon monoxide monitors. Why can’t indoor camps have that?

Where’s the evidence that drawing, story-telling, games, dance, Lego, language and coding don’t count? How are parents still working from home supposed to occupy children?

As children’s mental health advocates raise the alarm about everything from eating disorders to anxiety, at what point do decision-makers – overwhelmingly male – accept that children have nothing left to give? The prioritisation of pints over education is, frankly, sordid.

I know my whataboutery won’t achieve anything, but I put it on the record anyway. Just don’t put me on a poster.