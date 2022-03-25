Loyalist paramilitaries haven't been seen as threat to 'national security' in North for years - targeting Coveney changes that

The Houben Centre straddles a once volatile interface on the Crumlin Road. Widely used by both communities, it stands as a symbol of peace in an area with a long history of sectarian violence.

It was for this very reason that it was chosen to host the Time to Build the Common Ground event, organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Attended by a cross section of society, politicians, Troubles victims and the guest of honour Simon Coveney, the affable Irish Minister for foreign affairs.

No stranger to Northern Ireland, he has spoken at dozens of events over the years, but it will be Friday’s event that will stay in his memory for all the wrong reasons.

Just five minutes into his keynote speech, a member of his personal security team whispered something in his ear, and the minister was whisked away to safety as word of a bomb in the carpark filtered through and the event was at first moved to another room before being evacuated.

Loyalist anger at the Protocol is well rehearsed. Last year it spilled out onto the streets with sporadic rioting on the Shankill and in County Antrim.

But that involved mainly young people, and was more of a sporadic reaction. Friday’s incident was by contrast a carefully planned attack, the bomb prepared by someone with experience and a driver hijacked in what must have been a terrifying ordeal.

We are no stranger to proxy bombs in Northern Ireland, but most would have thought that they were a relic of the past, not something that would happen on a beautiful spring Friday morning in north Belfast in the year 2022.

While loyalist paramilitaries have continued to be involved in criminality and have also been responsible for a number of murders of members of their own community, they have not been considered a threat to ‘national security’ for many years.

The targeting of an Irish government minister will change that dramatically.

What has also taken the police and intelligence agencies by surprise is the dramatic escalation from what had been online intimidation, use of banners bearing the names of EU and Irish politicians, to what amounts to a declaration of all-out war in relation to the Protocol.

That loyalist anger is not directed at Boris Johnson, who negotiated and signed the withdrawal agreement, but instead Irish government officials requires some political gymnastics.

But loyalists blame the Irish negotiators for using the threat of republican violence to move any checks away from the land border and into the ports and airports, creating the Irish Sea border.

They think if it worked for republicans why not loyalists?

Even still that anger could have easily been expressed with a protest at the venue of the peacebuilding conference, but to resort to such serious tactics will be setting alarm bells off in the highest corridors of power.

If this is a starting point for the violence what is the end game?

Will this mean a further escalation with a long hot summer of discontent and the potential for a return to tactics of old?

There will be political calls for calm following the bomb alert, but they must also be followed by actions, with those with influence having a moral duty to try and calm tensions and focus minds on peaceful negotiations.

A series of further Protocol protests have been organised, some with senior politicians due to speak from the podium, and all eyes will be on their words and how they address the escalation in loyalist violence.

With just weeks until the assembly election we are in difficult territory. It is crucial that there are calls to bring Northern Ireland back from the brink before it’s too late.

What loyalist paramilitaries have also done by their actions on Friday is unleash a world of law enforcement upon them that they have not seen in many years.

With the New IRA on its knees, MI5 with a huge budget and presence in Northern Ireland is likely to redirect a significant resource to tacking the loyalist threat.

In the space of a few hours, on a beautiful sunny spring day, things changed dramatically and not for the better.

Tough times are coming, with only a small window of opportunity to ensure the slide backwards is stopped before it gains any more momentum.