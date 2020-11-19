Lockdowns, masks and long-awaited vaccines – do we even know what beating the pandemic looks like?

While we await the mass-production of vaccines, debates around the control of Covid-19 still focus mostly on specific policies. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

This is the week we learned of preliminary results of vaccine trials indicating an effectiveness of around 95pc from the Pfizer vaccine and 94.5pc from Moderna, both far higher than most of us dared hope.

Nine months into the pandemic, debates around control still focus mostly on specific policies: Are mask mandates good or bad? Are lockdowns worth the cost?

What is less often discussed is what we are actually trying to accomplish with these policies. In other words, what does success look like? Is it a complete elimination of transmission of the virus? Or is it simply keeping death and hospitalisation rates low enough that our health systems can continue functioning normally?

Does the definition of success change when a vaccine arrives?

Knowing where we are going with pandemic control is critical – not only because it gives us metrics with which to decide if a particular suite of pandemic control policies are working, but also because it can help the people sacrificing to make these policies work understand why and for how long they need to keep it up.

Until we have a vaccine, though, we are still left to choose from the same three options that presented themselves all along, which I call ‘crush and contain', ‘flatten the curve’ and ‘ride the roller coaster’.

Crush and contain

The crush-and-contain strategy starts with aggressive containment of the virus through near-complete social distancing – a lockdown – maintained until local viral transmission has essentially ceased. Once local elimination has been achieved, officials put structures in place to respond quickly and forcefully to any outbreaks and keep the virus out of the city, state or country.

In practice, the main tool for containment is an aggressive test-trace-isolate program. Test people with Covid-19 symptoms quickly and often, and whenever anyone tests positive, isolate them and identify and quarantine all of their contacts, ideally in specialised facilities that can help protect their families. Travellers from outside the area are, likewise, put through a long and closely monitored quarantine process before they can move freely.

This is the strategy taken by China and New Zealand, among others. It has the distinct advantage that, if it’s successful, people can more or less go on with their lives as normal once containment is achieved, with perhaps some moderate social distancing and mask use to slow any breakthrough outbreaks.

However, the downsides are numerous. If this strategy is only put in place after cases are widespread in a country, lockdowns must be aggressive and last for months to eliminate transmission, putting significant strain on the economy. The systems that might make a test-trace-isolate program most effective – such as cell phone-assisted contact tracing – may be seen by some to infringe on civil liberties.

But perhaps the biggest challenge of the crush-and-contain strategy is that until there is a vaccine, the population remains susceptible to outbreaks due to lack of immunity.

Flatten the curve

An alternative to attempting total elimination is to allow transmission to continue but to try to keep it low enough that healthcare systems are not overwhelmed and vulnerable populations can be easily protected. This flatten-the-curve strategy aims to avoid the strict measures needed to eliminate transmission, and it allows the population to slowly accumulate the immunity that will result in long-term herd protection against the virus.

If well implemented, a flatten-the-curve strategy can be adaptive to epidemic conditions in specific locations – relaxing measures as we accumulate community immunity to the virus and reintroducing them when case counts begin to grow due to seasonal fluctuations in transmission, or other factors.

Without a vaccine, the course of a flattened curve could be long. Communities could be dealing with at least some local transmission for many months, if not years.

Ride the roller coaster

The final strategy is to essentially give up on any effort to control the broader Covid-19 epidemic and focus solely on protecting high-risk populations while the virus quickly spreads through the general population. Sometimes called the ‘herd immunity’ strategy because of the focus on quick progression to population protection through accumulated immunity, the seeming advantage of this strategy is that low-risk individuals will be able to live their lives as normal, while those at high risk will only have to protect themselves during a short, though intensely dark, period.

This might sound appealing, and it has captured the imaginations of many in and out of government. But the realities of this approach make ‘ride the roller coaster’ a more fitting name. Allowing an uncontrolled spread can lead to massive peaks and troughs in case numbers as the virus tears through new populations and individuals change their behaviour in response. The high prevalence in the population during large peaks will make it especially hard to keep the disease out of nursing homes and other high-risk settings.

Each of these strategies has costs and benefits, and they are perhaps better seen as a continuum of approaches rather than three distinct options. Still, it is high time we have a national discussion about what we are trying to accomplish with our pandemic control policy. By setting out a clear vision of success, we can better set expectations, have more predictable and consistent implementation and easing of policies, and protect those who are destined to feel extended economic pain even if things are working as intended.

The recent good news on vaccines may change the calculus as we consider the best approach, though it is important to remember that preliminary results, no matter how positive, are no guarantee of success. As we pull these more restrictive tools out to confront the current crisis, we should take the time to decide what success looks like. That will make the road we are following apparent to everyone, and help us to make decisions that clearly work to our common goal.

Justin Lessler is an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health