Lindy McDowell: Not quite ostracised, but still an awkward day for ‘Spare’ Harry who walked up aisle of Westminster Abbey on his own

The Duke may have tried to put on a happy face but it appears The Institution, as he likes to describe it, has moved on from the Montecito Two

The Duke of Sussex (centre) and the Duke of York (right) depart Westminster Abbey — © PA

Lindy McDowell Today at 08:30