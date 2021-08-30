Lifting more restrictions will bring a new normal, and that freedom calls for a kind of ‘herd ingenuity’

A major reopening of society will be signalled by Government this week, with a programme of liberalisation through next month and October.

But ministers don’t want the relaxations to be accompanied by equivalent public relaxation in the face of the virus, difficult as it seems that one shouldn’t result in the other.

It therefore puts the Government’s public communications strategy on something of a tightrope.

And the “personal responsibility” mantra contains the danger that we all might behave exactly as we like.

Near-universal vaccination, at least among Irish adults, has seen an accompanying easing of the public mind in recent weeks, as we all know, and an upsurge in what public health officials would regard as risky behaviour.

In this context, the controversy of the All-Ireland hurling final last week – with thousands not wearing masks – is only a microcosm of the greater risk posed by hundreds of thousands of people having a long-overdue chinwag up and down the country, indoors especially. After a year-and-a-half, in which we locked down for a far less virulent version of Covid, it is hard to expect the vaccinated public to accept that the Delta strain is any deadlier than the original.

Yet commuters in packed trains and buses, as the economic recovery builds with each passing week, will still be required to wear masks.

And they will still be mandatory when shopping, and likely advised for the return to the office in coming weeks.

It is going to be a hard sell, especially when Delta cases and hospitalisations begin to fall, as projected, in the next fortnight.

The fourth wave will lose impetus and diminish, with human nature likely to see a loss of vigilance in response.

The Government watchword is individual accountability and Covid-mindedness.

Yet the lofty rhetoric comes even as it prepares to sanction the return of nightclubs, when the revellers there will have certainly diminished inhibitions after a night in the pub.

It is in times like these that a public health official might yearn for the days of a parish priest enforcing rigorous social distancing between dance partners.

But that romantic Ireland is dead and gone. And even this allusion is now itself practically out of date.

In our neighbouring island during the Second World War, official posters warned the population that “loose lips sink ships” and “the walls have ears”.

“Keeping out of the droplet zone” or “enjoying hospitality outdoors as much as possible, even as the chill nights close in”, would not trip off the tongue as easily – or be likely to evoke the old-style wartime resolve of the Home Front. The sacrifice has been so long, how could it?

Nonetheless, the chief medical officer and his colleagues continue to try to ensure public awareness, with Dr Tony Holohan issuing one of his timely public statements again yesterday – even against the threat of Nphet’s own disbandment in October, which seems a real

prospect.

Increasing numbers may not be listening, with it obvious to many that the handshake is back.

We trust other adults to be vaccinated – perhaps at our peril.

And yet even double-vaccination does not prevent transmission or contraction of the Delta variant.

The new normal is coming, and society will have to find its own way of setting new norms.

It might require, dare one say it, a kind of herd ingenuity.