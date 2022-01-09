| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leaders must be wary of using virus as an excuse not to face other issues

Eoin O'Malley

The public tend to like what the Government has done, but are loath to give it credit for anything

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have seen their popularity levels rise and fall, and sometimes rise again Expand

Close

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have seen their popularity levels rise and fall, and sometimes rise again

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have seen their popularity levels rise and fall, and sometimes rise again

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have seen their popularity levels rise and fall, and sometimes rise again

The rise of Omicron has undoubtedly been good news. It might be hard to see that, because the State’s response was to impose more restrictions, and much of the media has colluded in creating a climate of fear so pervasive that extricating us from the restrictions will be hard for political leaders to do without a backlash.

Two years ago, none of us predicted a virus would consume our lives in the way it has. We accepted the temporary restrictions to keep the spread manageable for the health service and to avoid unnecessary illness and death.

More On Fianna Fáil

Most Watched

Privacy