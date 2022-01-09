Leaders must be wary of using virus as an excuse not to face other issues

The rise of Omicron has undoubtedly been good news. It might be hard to see that, because the State’s response was to impose more restrictions, and much of the media has colluded in creating a climate of fear so pervasive that extricating us from the restrictions will be hard for political leaders to do without a backlash.

Two years ago, none of us predicted a virus would consume our lives in the way it has. We accepted the temporary restrictions to keep the spread manageable for the health service and to avoid unnecessary illness and death.

The Irish heroes of the hour were Leo Varadkar, whose address to the nation from Washington DC galvanised us to do our bit, and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who was lauded for his calm certainty and occasionally depicted in a superhero costume. More recently, he has been portrayed in popular culture as a version of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Today’s Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll gives a more scientific sense of what the Irish public think of those public figures who have set the boundaries for how we have lived our lives in the past two years.

In fact, Holohan’s popularity — while it had fallen from those highs of early last year and in 2020 — has remained stable through the Omicron wave. He’s more highly rated than any of the political leaders, from government or opposition.

The ratings of the government leaders are static from a similar poll last month. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has the highest approval of the government leaders, slightly lower than that for Mary Lou McDonald.

The public tend to like what the Government has actually done, but are loath to give it credit for anything.

So a clear majority of the Irish public — 60pc — agree the Government was right to push ahead with the opening of schools, in spite of the vocal opposition of teachers’ unions. Yet a bare majority also think the Government has managed that reopening badly.

That might seem like a form of political schizophrenia, but it makes some sense.

Ireland wants to reopen. It is looking past Covid — or at least we can see that Covid no longer dominates as an issue of concern. Covid-19 is fourth on a list of issues of concern to the public, coming behind bread-and-butter issues of housing, the health service and the cost of living. In a way, this is remarkable, given the case numbers of Covid-19 are running out of control.

However, the success of the vaccination programme and the milder form of the virus that is dominant means people are probably no longer quite so afraid of the virus.

There has been a decoupling of the case numbers from hospitalisations, which appear to have stabilised after a big increase, and ICU numbers, which barely budged despite the explosion of cases.

That ICU numbers never moved suggests the increase in hospitalisations was caused by people getting infected within the hospital system or Covid-positive patients being admitted for non-Covid symptoms.

The opposition — which at this stage means just Sinn Féin — has stopped speaking of Covid. Earlier attempts to engage in the issue just gave hostages to fortune, as when Mary Lou McDonald’s call for pubs to reopen in late 2020 was used against her once the Alpha (or Kent) variant became dominant 12 months ago.

Sinn Féin has learned there is an asymmetry in how the public now react to Covid. Success, such as the vaccine and booster programme, will not be rewarded — but any government failures will be punished.

If Covid is now “so last year” in public minds, people also expect it will be with us until next year.

In total, 57pc of respondents think the pandemic won’t be over for at least another 12 months. There is still strong support — 63pc — for the maintenance of Nphet, although that has fallen significantly from December. A strong majority do not want to remove all restrictions, but it is more surprising that almost a quarter of respondents would actually support their immediate removal.

A government looking to these figures won’t have any clear signal as to where to go. There is an even split in public confidence in the Government to deal with the pandemic, but it should be wary of using Covid as an excuse not to tackle other issues.

If we treat every new variant as a reason to gently press on the brakes of a return to normal life, we will still be here debating reopening in a year’s time. People appear to accept there will be some restrictions in the long run, but the Government might be better served by minimising these and concentrating its energies on housing and health reform.

Sinn Féin is much more popular on housing, in part because the Government has ceded policy control to it. Sinn Féin’s policies are flawed, but the party at least sounds like it would try something. This Government and the last introduced many of the policies the left has called for, such as rent controls, but that won’t make it popular. It doesn’t own these policies, and won’t own this issue.

The Coalition should be heartened that it is more popular than any alternative government on offer, with 38pc saying they would choose the current Government, compared with 34pc preferring a Sinn Féin-led, left-leaning government.

However, it needs to give the public a reason to vote for it beyond the now countless addresses to the nation and entreaties to “stay safe”.