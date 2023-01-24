Last week we asked ‘is Paschal Donohoe too big to fail?’ – after Michael Stone’s statement we now know the answer is ‘yes’

Last week, the question was asked: ‘Is Paschal Donohoe too big to fail?’ On Tuesday morning, we learnt the answer to that question is a resounding ‘yes’.

Mr Donohoe still has to go before the Dáil to finally answer questions about his expenses and donation over recent general elections.

But in a happy coincidence, the businessman at the centre of the controversy issued a statement in the hours before the debate taking the blame for the entire fiasco.

Designer Group chief executive Michael Stone put his hands up and said he accidentally forgot he’s been paying lads to put up a politician’s posters for the last two elections.

Strangely, Mr Stone could not remember using company vans and paying out of his own pocket for workers to put up posters four years ago, despite only a week ago being able to detail the exact amount of hours put in by his staff eight years ago. Memory is a funny thing.

Nonetheless, the very wealthy company boss said it was all his fault and even put himself to a sacrificial lamb at the altar of Fine Gael to save the party’s money messiah, Paschal.

There is also the case of the mysterious member of Mr Donohoe’s team who knew all about this but didn’t tell his boss.

Mr Stone also announced he will be standing down from his roles on the Land Development Agency and the North East Inner City Taskforce.

His decision to quit the two prestigious positions raises further questions about the relationship between Mr Stone and Mr Donohoe. Why did he resign from state boards over his role in providing financial election support to the minister?

Mr Stone said he did not want to distract from the work of the two important state agencies.

Junior Minister for European Affairs, Peter Burke, was sent out as another Fine Gael sacrificial lamb to explain the reasons for Mr Stone’s resignation. Why Fine Gael sent out a TD to explain the actions of a private citizen is another question Mr Donohoe will hopefully be able to answer when he takes to the Dáil.

Mr Burke suggested Mr Stone resigned from his roles because he was not able to deal with the public attention generated from his financial support of politicians.

No doubt Fine Gael politicians will move on to giving out about how a good man was driven from his positions by the opposition and the media. There will be lots of reassuring words about Mr Donohoe’s integrity and the Government’s commitment to making sure ethics laws are strengthened. Lessons will be learned.

The coalition parties, or at least the leaders, are firmly behind Mr Donohoe and it is likely that his choreographed defence of his election faux pas will reassure them.

However, the entire affair has given a very interesting insight into how Ireland works and, judging by a weekend opinion poll showing Fine Gael drop four points, it looks like many are not impressed.