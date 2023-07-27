John Meagher: Time can’t dim the memory of Sinéad O’Connor’s voice and her supreme talent

It is a memory of Sinéad O’Connor’s supreme talent that has not been dimmed by time. She was playing Dublin’s Vicar Street and for part of one song her band quietened, allowing her to sing a cappella. It was an astounding performance – a vocal so pure and haunting that you found yourself holding your breath in.

In the moments that she paused, the only sound was that of the ventilation fans whirring overhead. At song’s end, a tiny pause, then an explosion of applause.

O’Connor’s entire artistic life was full of extraordinary moments like that. Witnessing her give all of herself in concert was a privilege that so many hold dear – even more now that we will never see her grace a stage again.

Quite simply, the Dubliner was one of the greatest artists this country has ever produced and a giant among the musicians of the world. Everybody knows about her difficult childhood and the challenges that fame brought, but she leaves behind a musical legacy that is rich and varied and enduring. And it’s that fact that will remain for as long as recorded music lasts.

Her songs were just as uncompromising as she was; her voice every bit as incredible at the end as it was in the beginning.

Sinéad was part of our lives for all her adult life. Her stunning, visceral debut album The Lion and the Cobra was released in 1987 when she was just 20. It’s an outrageously confident album for one so young, but then she herself surely knew just how gifted she was, even if her innate humility ensured she didn’t brag. She had every right to, though, especially in an industry were inferior talents crow about themselves incessantly.

The Sinéad O’Connor of the late 1980s and early 1990s barely put a foot wrong in the studio. Every time she went to work with long-term collaborators such as John Reynolds, she delivered gold – songs that have not just stood the test of time, but have been enriched by the passage of years. Mandinka, Troy, Black Boys on Mopeds… all classics, all original compositions, all distinctly, defiantly Sinéad songs.

On I Am Stretched On Your Grave, she took a 17th century Irish poem and made it relevant to modern times, while ensuring its strange, primal energy was retained. It was a balancing act few would have managed; she did it easily and her way.

She became a global superstar with her cover of the Prince song Nothing Compares 2 U – a worldwide chart-topper in 1990. Always one with an acute awareness of performance, she cried real tears for John Maybury’s stunning video, one that earned constant rotation on MTV. The music channel was then at its apex – and the smart money was on the beautiful figure with the shaved head becoming one of the biggest stars of the 1990s.

Sinead O'Connor in profile

But O’Connor had little interest in following the rulebook for global success, or playing the sycophantic games that are usually necessary to ascend to the very top.

She shocked many by ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a televised performance of Bob Marley’s War. Offended as many were in the land of her birth, it was nothing compared to the fury that greeted her in America. She found it very difficult to rebuild her career there – many of music’s big names refused to defend her. Some of them, such as Frank Sinatra, were thuggish in response – Ol’ Blue Eyes was outraged by the fact that she refused to allow the US national anthem to be played before a show in New Jersey.

Last month, this newspaper published a list of the top 50 Irish albums ever made, as voted for by more than 50 musicians and taste-makers. Sinéad had three albums included – more than any other female artist. Her highest placed entry, 1990’s I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, was at number five, one ahead of The Joshua Tree. It is bound to receive plenty of airplay in the coming days.

And there was so much great music from O’Connor, even after America stopped listening. Her 2012 album How About I Be Me (And You Be You?) is worthy of reappraisal. It has so many great songs, including Reason With Me, a gorgeously tender, thoughtful ballad of life as seen from the eyes of a drug-addicted mugger.

Sinéad always believed in her art and wasn’t shy about confronting those who might be glib or disdainful about it. I once got a call from her about a review I’d given her. She was phoning from New York and furious about my interpretation of one of her new songs. But the conversation ended amicably.

I sort of knew her 20-odd years ago when she was married, briefly, to the English journalist Nick Sommerlad, who I palled around with. I went to her Dublin home on occasion and marvelled at how, apropos of nothing, she would start to sing fragments of songs. Her voice, unamplified and with only a handful of people in the room, was like nothing else.

That, ultimately, is how we will remember her. What a talent.