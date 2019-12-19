John Downing: 'Time has come to 'put manners on' a sector which affects all our lives'

We can say this with some confidence because Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has pledged the Government will make a one-off payment averaging €1,500 to registered childcare providers to soften the blow of rising insurance costs.

Ms Zappone said the payments will be issued by December 28 and will range from €1,500 to up to €26,000, depending on child numbers in each facility and whether these centres are part-time or full-time. The payments are to help up to 1,300 childcare providers being affected by soaring insurance premiums after the underwriter Ironshore withdrew from the Irish market.

The money announcement was more reassuring than the Taoiseach's more "Pollyanna-style" announcements in the Dáil a little earlier that all will be well down at the crèche in 2020. Ms Zappone is a committed politician, with a good record since joining the Cabinet in May 2016, seeking genuine remedies for parents.

The earlier Dáil debate on the issue was curiously pithy and informative. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said all across the developed world of OECD nations the average family spend on childcare was 12.6pc of income - in Ireland it was 27.6pc.

The Taoiseach frankly acknowledged the burden of childcare costs but argued that this Government - more than any other in the State's history - had tried to help. He pointed to the two years guaranteed pre-school; a national childcare scheme which will also help middle-income earners; and longer parental leave.

But Mr Varadkar said the only remaining insurer offering childcare facilities cover, Allianz, would resolve things and would behave correctly.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, calling for "manners to be put on the insurance sector", was less than convinced.

"There was general outrage when motorists discovered the extent to which they were being ripped off. There is an ongoing issue for every festival, playground, community organisation, GAA club with their insurance costs. But now, disgracefully, our childcare services fall prey to the same greedy, arrogant insurance industry," Ms McDonald said.

Strangely the Taoiseach utterly rebuffed as "reckless" a suggestion the Government intervenes and helps secure insurance as an interim measure. "It shows exactly why Sinn Féin cannot be trusted with the public purse," he said.

But a similar suggestion had been made by the Fianna Fáil leader moments earlier. Mr Martin said where crèches used social employment schemes they should be allowed avail of public bodies' insurance cover.

"An approach like that or else a subvention will be required to sort this out," Mr Martin had said in a comment which did not raise the Taoiseach's ire.

But the stranger thing is that - three hours later - this was exactly what the Government was doing in spite of the Taoiseach's reaction.

And the even stranger thing is that, while the move is well-intentioned, it may also be at very best a short-term fix.

The reality is that the insurance sector has questions to answer here.

History teaches us that subventions such as this do nothing to tackle the roots of the problem. Remember the generous home-buyers' grants which were just pocketed by developers who "priced them in as a given"?

Realpolitik here is that, on this occasion, Ms McDonald is nearer the truth of a more lasting remedy. It is further reflected by the insurance reform Minister Michael D'Arcy, who has spoken of a "super tax" on insurers' profits.

