Joe Biden’s words a propaganda gift to Putin – and they can’t be unsaid

Joe Biden’s off-the-cuff comments in Warsaw regarding the future leadership of Russia were a shot in the arm for Vladimir Putin.

For one thing, they played right into the Kremlin narrative of an aggressive Nato, hell-bent on Russia’s destruction.

The “evidence” of Western plots is being rolled out across compliant state-sanctioned media outlets.

The problem is, it’s true. Not the bit about plots, any intelligent consumer of information can see that. No, the truthful bit is that the US president said the words. All that’s needed after that to create a Kremlin-friendly problem is some tub-thumping rhetoric masquerading as analysis.

Like T-80 tank parts in northern Ukraine, Moscow has that scattered about in abundance.

The second reason Mr Biden’s gaffe had so quickly to be walked back by a desperate White House press machine, was that it served to further isolate the Russian leader.

There should be no illusion that anything that negatively affects Putin’s mental state could be lowering the threshold at which he decides to use nuclear weapons.

The US leader has form here.

Elisabeth Braw, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said: “Biden has a tendency to articulate things that we know to be true but that he shouldn’t say as president”.

Mr Biden’s “minor incursion” comments prior to the outbreak of hostilities, in which he suggested a Russian military campaign short of a full invasion would cause fierce debate over how to respond within Nato, were a “painful truth”, she said.

“Now he’s done the same thing again. It’s obvious to most people watching the war that there’s one man behind it: Putin.

“It would be to everybody’s benefit, including the people of Russia, if he were to no longer be in charge, but if you’re the president of the United States you can’t articulate the fact that you want another country’s democratically elected leader – such as democracy is in Russia – gone.”

Mr Biden’s words were “a gift” to Mr Putin, Ms Braw said, as “he doesn’t have many forms of escalation left”.

“The Russian government is willing to use anything as a propaganda tool, ranging from whatever the Ukrainians do, to JK Rowling.”

“They are so opportunistic in seizing on the public debate to justify what they’re doing in Ukraine,” she says, adding ominously, “or planning to”.

“The result of that will be Western politicians will not say anything in public in case Russia pounces on it and uses it as an excuse for any action they wish to take.”

That’s unfortunate, she says, as it means politicians and leading officials will prefer to stick to “wooden, boring statements” when it is important for everyone affected by the war to have access to information.

The next week will be crucial to see whether Mr Putin builds on Mr Biden’s comments to ramp up any perceived threat to his rule.

“If Russia’s performance goes terribly, Mr Putin will be grasping for straws. He may well seize on these remarks which provide an unexpected opportunity for him. It’s out there now, it can’t be unsaid,” Ms Braw said.

Mr Putin sees himself as the embodiment of the Russian state and equates anything threatening his rule as a threat to the country.

Mr Biden’s earlier use of the terms “butcher” and “war criminal” and references from elsewhere to the International Criminal Court only feed this paranoia.

Alarmingly, Mr Putin and others in Russia’s security establishment seem to take a pleasure in reminding the world that threats to their state could warrant the use of nuclear weapons.

Interviewed by CNN last Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, repeatedly refused to rule out that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons against what Moscow saw as an “existential threat”.

Any actions or language deemed escalatory, such that Mr Putin believes his rule could be at risk, should be handled extremely carefully.

Mr Putin has not always so obviously equated his own survival with that of the state, but has “been on that path for the past few years”, Ms Braw said.