| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Joe Biden’s words a propaganda gift to Putin – and they can’t be unsaid

US president Joe Biden delivering a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Petr David Josek/AP Expand

Close

US president Joe Biden delivering a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Petr David Josek/AP

US president Joe Biden delivering a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Petr David Josek/AP

US president Joe Biden delivering a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Petr David Josek/AP

Dominic Nicholls

Joe Biden’s off-the-cuff comments in Warsaw regarding the future leadership of Russia were a shot in the arm for Vladimir Putin.

For one thing, they played right into the Kremlin narrative of an aggressive Nato, hell-bent on Russia’s destruction.

More On Joe Biden

Most Watched

Privacy