It’s political maths, not morality – DUP’s decision to bring down Stormont is desperate attempt to win votes

IT’S about political mathematics, not morality. The DUP’s decision to bring down Stormont over the protocol is a desperate attempt to win votes and seats in the coming election.

Destroying devolution doesn’t come naturally to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson - it’s not in his DNA. But this is the only route to the party clawing back enough support to remain the largest in the Assembly.

The most important character in the drama unfolding at the DUP gathering in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza hotel this evening isn’t there - and isn’t even a party member.

Without Jim Allister’s TUV sitting consistently on around 12% in successive LucidTalk opinion polls, it would be business as usual for the DUP in Parliament Buildings, protocol or no protocol.

On only 17% in the latest poll a fortnight ago, Donaldson really had no other choice. He needed to swerve to the right and attempt to win back a significant chunk of those voters who had drifted to his hardline rival.

But this strategy is not without danger. As every other party bar the TUV rounds on the DUP, it is likely that the party will lose some soft support to the Ulster Unionists.

Every argument that it made about Sinn Fein’s “irresponsibility” in crashing Stormont in 2017 will be employed against Donaldson’s party now.

Those on hospital waiting lists, businesses, schools in crisis – they all deserve better, we will hear time and time again.

The DUP will stand in the court of public opinion accused by its opponents of playing cynical, selfish politics with people’s lives.

Yet Donaldson will look at those poll figures and believe he’s done the right thing for his party. The LucidTalk poll showed 98% of TUV voters want the Executive brought down if the protocol isn’t binned.

Sir Jeffrey will now believe he can win a big chunk of them back to his party. Some 17% of DUP voters were against the party collapsing the Executive. So he is banking on losing only a trickle of support while expecting to welcome back a flood.

An early election would suit the DUP, although the Electoral Office will surely oppose that on logistical grounds during an ongoing pandemic.

In those three months until May 5, there is the potential for some unionists who initially backed pulling down Stormont to have a change of heart if there’s a significant effect on public services.

It’s a high-wire act for Donaldson but unionist disillusionment with his party means he had no other choice but to walk it if the DUP is to survive.