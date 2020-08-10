What started out as an admirable attempt to deal with runaway care costs has simply heaped more misery on taxpayers

'Fair Deal' was an admirable attempt to deal with the runaway costs of care for patients and their families, while also addressing the inclination of some to avoid their responsibilities.

But the evidence in a sobering new report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) is that it has now become an Unfair Deal for all taxpayers, who must meet total costs that have burgeoned far past the €1billion mark.

Root-and-branch reform is clearly called for, but the whole concept of how we care for the dependent and infirm is now called into question as a result of the pandemic – with individuals and families alike now more determined than ever to prioritise home-care solutions as long as possible.