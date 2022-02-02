Issues between Greens and Fine Gael are clear as pandemic fades

Fine Gael and the Green Party are not natural bedfellows. Rural Fine Gael and the Green Party can barely stand together in a room let alone jump into the same bed.

The Grand Coalition plus Greens has worked quite well over their first two years in office, all things considered. But bubbling beneath are ideological and policy clashes that threaten the stability of the Government.

The Green Party in Dublin is regularly referred to as ‘Fine Gael on bicycles’ given its propensity to attract voters in middle to upper-class areas who have little else to worry about other than environmental issues. Your rural Fine Gael voter has other issues to worry about, such as low employment in their communities and getting from A to B on a decent standard of road.

The Programme for Government commits to major reductions in carbon emissions. Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens are signed up to these targets. Greens leader Eamon Ryan is leading the charge on policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions. He is reluctant to pump millions of euro into road projects when he could be investing in public transport and cycle paths.

This doesn’t sit well with rural Fine Gael TDs who want their constituents to be able to drive around without destroying their cars on potholes. “Cycle paths will only go so far in the country – people need to be able to drive to shops too,” a Fine Gael source said.

The pressure points between the Greens and Fine Gael are plentiful and are increasing as the days go by. Fine Gael launched a full-scale public relations campaign against Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe when he suggested banks should stop lending to small farmers.

There has also been criticisms within Fine Gael over Eamon Ryan making a submission opposing the Shannon Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal. The Greens are against the gas network on environmental grounds while Fine Gael TDs believe it will create much-needed employment in the region.

The decision by Green TD Patrick Costello to launch a legal challenge against his own Government over an EU trade deal with Canada also went down badly in Fine Gael.

The latest episode involves Minister of State Peter Burke seeking to cut down on the red-tape around the planning process by clamping down on judicial reviews taken against housing developments.

He attacked what he called an “industry” of people blocking construction. However, Green TD Steven Matthews said it was “unacceptable” for the minister to suggest there was an “industry” of people taking legal challenges to “protect our environment”.

The ideological differences between the two parties were always there, but without the cloak of Covid to hide behind they are likely to become more pronounced.

There are plenty more big decisions to take on the environment over the coming years if the Coalition is to meet its carbon emission targets. It’s a while off yet, but when an election is in sight Fine Gael TDs will be even more anxious to announce road projects in their constituencies. Carbon targets will not feature much on campaign leaflets.