| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Irish language fix’ backfires and costs DUP leader Poots his job after 21 days 

John Downing

Expand

Close

IT WAS a device to save power-sharing that went badly wrong and ended up costing Edwin Poots his job just 34 days after his election.

The more immediate reality is that the North’s current crisis has been worsened rather than averted at all. The deep divisions within the Democratic Unionist Party made a mockery of Poots’s pledges to unite the various factions.

By last night, it was clear the DUP was united all right – but united against Poots, as he was forced out of office. Only four of his 28 members of the Stormont parliament backed his move to go ahead and nominate his favoured one, Paul Givan. Those opposed included the ones who voted against Poots’s election as leader – and those who supported him.

Privacy