IT WAS a device to save power-sharing that went badly wrong and ended up costing Edwin Poots his job just 34 days after his election.

The more immediate reality is that the North’s current crisis has been worsened rather than averted at all. The deep divisions within the Democratic Unionist Party made a mockery of Poots’s pledges to unite the various factions.

By last night, it was clear the DUP was united all right – but united against Poots, as he was forced out of office. Only four of his 28 members of the Stormont parliament backed his move to go ahead and nominate his favoured one, Paul Givan. Those opposed included the ones who voted against Poots’s election as leader – and those who supported him.

Overall, the latest political fix, which initially appeared to save power-sharing for now, does not engender confidence in Northern Ireland’s very messed-up politics and fragile peace. Twenty-three years after the brave new dawn of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, things are a mess.

There were also two great ironies screaming out of the North’s ‘Irish language fix’. One is that this intrusion by the London government in the North’s devolved affairs was sought by Sinn Féin – they who want to sever all links with Britain.

The other is that London’s interference has been condemned by some hardline unionists. Their central reason for existence is maintaining links with Britain.

Initially, it appeared Poots’s DUP might escape an early Stormont election and a pretty certain electoral defeat.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, pledged to legislate in London to give status to the Irish language.

London politicians were set to do a job their Belfast proteges could not manage. If Stormont had not put through the Irish language legislation by the end of September, Westminster would do it quickly in October with support from the opposition Labour Party.

After the DUP had crudely ousted Arlene Foster from the party leadership, she finally quit as the North’s First Minister at 1pm last Monday.

By rule, the two main parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin, had until 1pm next Monday to put the power-sharing apparatus back together.

The Belfast government leaders’ posts are interlinked. So, to make things work, Sinn Féin had to renominate its Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, so the DUP could put in its First Minister, Paul Givan.

That was what happened just after lunch yesterday as Givan took the top spot and O’Neill resumed her role as deputy. Failure to do that by Monday would have meant another election – very probably in the autumn.

Sinn Féin’s price for co-operating was DUP delivery on promised legal recognition for the Irish language. Poots said he had more urgent priorities, such as health and the post-Covid-19 economy. So he would not guarantee doing this in the lifespan of the current Belfast parliament due to expire next May.

Sinn Féin rightly pointed out that the DUP agreed to Irish language recognition as far back as the 2006 St Andrews Agreement, which finally brought Ian Paisley’s party to power-sharing.

That DUP pledge was renewed in January last year in a deal that revived power-sharing after a two-year gap.

The promised Irish language legislation can be balanced with guarantees for other, more British cultural manifestations.

These include protection for Ulster Scots, a spin-off dialect best known from the works of Scottish poet Robert Burns, author of works as diverse as Auld Lang Syne and The Summer It Is Past, which was adapted as the Kildare anthem, The Curragh of Kildare.

The political reality is the DUP has allowed Irish recognition to develop into a monster among hardline unionists. In reality, what is proposed happened long ago elsewhere in the UK, notably in Wales and, to a lesser degree, in Cornwall and Scotland.

The political benefit of this deal was to have been sparing the ordeal of trying to convince his restive party he really did get rid of Arlene Foster to cave in to Sinn Féin demands on the Irish language. It was to give Sinn Féin cover to nominate a Deputy First Minister and prevent the collapse of power sharing.

But all of that assumed this fix would actually work as Poots pushed on yesterday because he did not need an assembly vote. But the sheer fury of the DUP politicians meant he did not last much beyond teatime.