Ireland’s relationship with the ill-starred Liz Truss briefly showed surprising promise

Viewed from Ireland the rise and express fall of Liz Truss is stuffed with various ironies and contradictions.

First off, several senior Irish politicians made it clear that Ms Truss was their least favourite of the original eight contenders to succeed the ousted British prime minister, Boris Johnson.

But, when she finally did get the glittering prize, there was the briefest smidgeon of hope that she might facilitate an EU-UK compromise over Northern Ireland’s special post-Brexit trade status.

Both of those features vanished from the British-Irish agenda on September 23 when her ill-starred finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled his mini-budget.

Lavish borrowing to fund cost-of-living supports and tax cuts to promote “growth, growth, growth” began a month of political and economic chaos which is set to continue until the British Conservative Party figures how to get out of this current tangle and put in a replacement leader.

One thing has been abundantly clear about the totally dysfunctional British political system since we all awoke to the results of the Brexit referendum in June 2016. It is that all this political chaos does not suit Ireland and the Irish people one bit.

Historically, the Irish-British relationship has been complex. But in recent years – up to that Brexit vote and its fall-out – that relationship had blossomed into a valid one with two friendly, grown-up states co-operating well.

The years since June 2016 brought the weak and luckless Theresa May, succeeding David Cameron, then the buffoonish Boris Johnson who was discredited and driven from office, and then the 44 calamitous days of Liz Truss in office – but never in power.

It is no benefit to have Ireland’s major trading partner up in such a political and economic heap

The past month has brought a compellingly awful British political melodrama which has fixated many Irish people. It is tempting to feel a little smug at times.

But think a little harder on that one: It is no benefit to have Ireland’s major trading partner up in such a political and economic heap. It does not help progress prospects of ending the Brexit-driven deadlock in the North.

And in an interlinked global economy there is always the prospect of economic chaos spreading from the UK to the Eurozone with bad outcomes for Irish people’s work, homes and incomes. The president of the French Central Bank made this point on Wednesday.

In sum we need stability in our nearest neighbour whose people’s fate has long been interlinked with that of Ireland and the Irish.

Ms Truss’s resignation announcement at lunchtime had within hours brought a large field of potential runners to succeed her. Unless some magic formula can be found to whittle down that big field, then the party organisers’ hopes of finalising an election by Friday, October 28 look to be in difficulty.

There will be no early general election in the UK and any new Tory successor could push his or her way along until the outer election deadline of January 2025. Ultimately, an expected win by the British Labour Party in that election, whenever it is held, may be Ireland’s only hope of having a politically stable neighbour.