Incel culture: Inside the online world of young men who hate women

They are an internet community of misogynistic and angry young men — and the Plymouth killer Jake Davison was part of the movement. John Meagher reports on the disturbing rise of a phenomenon that has led to mass violence

John Meagher Twitter Email

On Thursday evening, August 12, Jake Davison, a 22-year-old native of Plymouth on England’s south coast, went to his mother’s home and shot her dead. He then went outside and killed a man and his three-year-old daughter. He injured two others, before going on to take the lives of two further people, a man and a woman. He then turned the gun on himself.

In total, the attack lasted for 12 minutes and six people, including Davison, were killed. It was Britain’s worst mass shooting in more than a decade.

Initially, police ruled out terrorism and the killings were thought to be a domestic matter.

