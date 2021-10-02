| 10.2°C Dublin

In-depth: Priory Hall 10 years on – ‘We were worried about being homeless and a mortgage for a home we couldn’t live in’

The evacuation of the apartment complex marked a low for Celtic Tiger building standards. Former residents talk about their long fight for justice, the emotional scars that remain and why they believe not enough has changed to ensure their experience is never repeated

Former Priory Hall residents Stephanie Meehan (left) and Sinéad Power. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Priory Hall apartments undergoing rebuilding works Expand
The 'New Priory' apartments as they look now 10 years after the Priory Hall evacuation. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Residents evacuating Priory Hall Expand
Fiachra Daly pictured with wife Stephanie Meeham and their children Oisín [7] and Cerys [2]. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand

Former Priory Hall residents Stephanie Meehan (left) and Sinéad Power. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Sinéad Power worked hard to save the deposit to buy her apartment in Priory Hall in north Co Dublin. She bought a two-bedroom, top-floor duplex off the plans for €248,000 in 2005 and moved in two years later.

To me it feels like 100 years ago to be honest,” she says. “I look back and I can’t believe what we went through.”

The software sales worker had been in the property only about six months when she got a call to come home.

