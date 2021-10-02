In-depth: Priory Hall 10 years on – ‘We were worried about being homeless and a mortgage for a home we couldn’t live in’

Sinéad Power worked hard to save the deposit to buy her apartment in Priory Hall in north Co Dublin. She bought a two-bedroom, top-floor duplex off the plans for €248,000 in 2005 and moved in two years later.

“To me it feels like 100 years ago to be honest,” she says. “I look back and I can’t believe what we went through.”

The software sales worker had been in the property only about six months when she got a call to come home.

“The builders were saying that there was a leak in my apartment and there was water coming out my windows,” she says. “I opened the front door and there was about two feet of water. They hadn’t plumbed the toilet properly, so when the ballcock didn’t stop the pump kept pumping water out of the toilet.”

She had to vacate the apartment for five months. On her return, every time it rained she noticed water coming in from the balcony.

“From then on I saw more and more little things wrong, turning into bigger things,” Power says. “Every time I’d tell the builders something was wrong, they came up with this expandable foam that they seemed to fix everything with.”

She started writing letters to Coalport, the building company owned by former IRA hunger striker Tom McFeely that built the 189-apartment complex in Donaghmede in 2007.

The Celtic Tiger was roaring and property prices were rising. There was massive demand for housing and huge profits to be made by developers and builders who could meet it.

In 2005, when the first as-yet-unbuilt Priory Hall apartments were sold, Ireland was constructing homes at the fastest rate in the EU on a per capita basis. Some 86,000 dwellings were completed that year, up from less than 50,000 five years earlier.

Residents who bought off-plan paid between €250,000 and €290,000 for one- and two-bedroom units. It didn’t take long for problems to emerge. The car park flooded and residents started to notice damp problems and leaks around windows.

Their nightmare was just beginning, and things were about to get a lot worse.

Dublin City Council had bought 26 of the apartments for social housing. As complaints grew, it carried out inspections and became concerned.

It removed its tenants from the building in December 2009 because of fire safety fears and ordered Coalport to carry out remedial work. McFeely said he could not afford it.

The matter ended up in the courts, culminating with an order from Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns in October 2011 that the entire complex be evacuated.

Fire officer Donal Casey had told the High Court that defects in the complex’s external walls could aid the spread of fire through an entire block within minutes. He said a schedule of remedial works had been agreed with the developers in December 2009 but it was never carried out.

Mr Justice Kearns ordered that a fire engine be positioned at Priory Hall during the evacuation in case a fire started.

On Friday, October 14, 2011, the evacuation began. The remaining 256 residents moved out and were put up in emergency accommodation by order of the court, over the council’s objections.

Many residents were in tears as they bundled their belongings into borrowed and hired vans. Beds and settees were lowered on ropes from balconies. There was a sense of anger, disbelief, fear and uncertainty.

Power recalls: “My neighbour and I were in court the day when Donal Casey said the building could burn down in minutes. I wasn’t that shocked, to be honest with you, because I was nearly an expert in building control at that stage.

“The anger for me came when the judge asked, ‘If I grant this evacuation order, what’s going to happen to the families?’, and Dublin City Council were kind of, ‘Well, that’s not our priority, that’s not our responsibility’. And then it was kind of ‘Oh my God, we’re really on our own here’.”

The council argued it had no legal requirement to put the residents in emergency accommodation. It appealed against the High Court ruling but lost.

“We were worried about the possibility of being homeless and paying a mortgage for a home we couldn’t live in,” Power says. “I was one person, but where was a family going to go? A husband and wife and two kids can’t just go back and move in with parents, and they can’t afford to rent somewhere and pay a mortgage.”

The banks initially treated the residents like all other mortgage difficulty cases. Their response was to offer moratoriums but there was little willingness to find a group solution. When talks on a final resolution finally came about, they were represented by the Irish Banking Federation.

Power was housed in the Regency Hotel in Dublin until she was granted short-term emergency accommodation in a Nama property a couple of weeks later.

“We thought that was just until the building works were completed,” she says. “At that point we still kind of thought we were going back to Priory, but more and more problems came to light.”

She feels the banks, the government and the city council were afraid that any move forward might open way for similar claim in future.

“They were thinking, if we resolve this are we opening the floodgates for more to come. In the end, we were allowed to walk away and start again.”

In a deal agreed in October 2013, the debts of 62 owner-occupiers were written off, while 25 buy-to-let owners were given mortgage moratoriums. Priory Hall has been redeveloped by the council at a cost of nearly €30m, up from an estimated €10m. The complex has been renamed New Priory. There are 127 private owners and 28 social units, and 26 buy-to-let units have been returned to the initial owners.

When it comes to the original developer, Power feels he was “like a character in it all”.

“McFeely was portrayed as this bad IRA guy who everyone could blame,” she says. “But he built apartments in the UK that were safe. He was allowed to do whatever he wanted here because there was no control, it was all self-regulation.

“And it was the narrative for everybody, big bad McFeely. Of course, he’s not a good man, I’m not saying he is by any means, but he was allowed to do what he did.”

Catastrophic event

Power says it took Fiachra Daly’s death to focus the minds of Dublin City Council, the government and the banks.

The father-of-two took his own life in July 2013 at the age of 38. He and his partner Stephanie Meehan had bought an apartment off-plan in 2005. The resolution process had been dragging on for two years by that point and Meehan has said the stress of it became too much for him.

“At that point, [environment minister] Phil Hogan and [then taoiseach] Enda Kenny couldn’t ignore it any more,” Power says. “They kept hiding behind the courts, saying they couldn’t talk about individual situations, and letting due process go through the courts. And that was their excuse.”

That changed after Meehan shared her family’s story, Power says.

“That’s the way it is in Irish society isn’t it? There has to be some major catastrophic event before there is action on anything. It’s the same with the mica homes. Are they waiting until some family’s house falls down and kills some child?”

Stephanie Meehan’s loss at Priory Hall was so much more than bricks and mortar.

“Sometimes I look back on it and I think it’s like looking at somebody else’s life, that it didn’t happen to me. I can’t believe that it’s 10 years ago when we were evacuated,” she tells Review.

“When I look back on us, I think just how naive we were. I was 29, and I thought everything would have been fixed, and we thought there’s no way the government can leave us like this, and they definitely would have. I absolutely wholeheartedly believe that they would have left us, but for what happened with Fiachra.”

Their apartment was the best in the complex, she says, with balconies offering panoramic views from Portmarnock to Dún Laoghaire.

“It was absolutely gorgeous. On paper, it was the most beautiful accommodation,” she says.

Like other residents, she and Daly discovered their apartment had problems with damp and water ingress.

“We kept thinking, ‘We’ll be able to fix it’. Little did we know. I’m still shocked when I talk about the council moving their tenants out in 2009. I do remember the day that they were moved, because we saw it, and we just thought they were being moved on. Why didn’t the alarm bells go off?”

When Meehan, Daly and their children were moved out two years later, she says she “foolishly thought that we’d be back in two weeks; that Tom McFeely would go down there and fix everything”.

“After the evacuation, the council, the banks and the government didn’t know what to do with us. I think they were afraid to set a precedent,” she says. “I see the same with the mica homes now, just on a bigger scale. Those residents are expected to foot the bill for homes that they can’t live in. And I just think it’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Time-consuming

She backs the mica-affected residents’ calls for 100pc redress. “People say ‘But why should the taxpayer pay for it?’ I pay tax, and I’d rather see my taxes go towards remedying people’s homes than go on whitewater rafting or whatever it is in town,” she says.

“The regulations haven’t changed enough; I think what they’ve done is the bare essentials. The planning laws are way too lax. I think there needs to be an organisation like the office of the ombudsman to go into every property being built and see what’s going on, not just a random sample. I know that’s time-consuming but it’s far more time-consuming trying to remedy these problems afterwards. It’s better to do it from the minute they are being built.”

Meehan now lives in Clarehall, not far from Priory Hall, with her husband, Richie, and the two children she had with Fiachra.

“Richie has been an absolute hero in my life. He came in and picked up all the pieces and put us back together, and pulled me up out of the scrapheap,” she says.

“I’m happy and content and still very much in touch with Fiachra’s family. We’re all just like a blended family, but Fiachra’s death is still very, very difficult for his parents. They’ll never recover.”

Daly’s death was “a very rash decision”, she says. “We were absolutely stressed beyond belief, getting nowhere,” she says. “First I kind of fell to anger, like he was after leaving me to deal with it and pick up the pieces. Now I just feel a total sadness for what he’s missed. And for what my children are missing. And I think it was a very unnecessary death, but I absolutely blame the stress that we were under looking back on it.”

Like Power, she does not pin all the blame on McFeely. “He was just one of a group of people who are at fault, and obviously he’s the main culprit, but you’ve also got to look at the soft-touch regulations,” she says. “I blame the system for allowing him to do what he did. If there had been a robust system in place, this would never have happened.”

After her Priory Hall ordeal, Sinéad Power does not believe the laws have changed enough and she says there is still no accountability

“I would never ever buy a new building in Ireland,” she says. “I know the lack of protection that the homeowner would have. I bought a second-hand house. I bought the family home. And that was the only way I’ve probably been comfortable now, and it was an old house and it was built when they were building houses properly in the 1970s.”

After the Priory Hall debacle, building regulations and the reliance on self-certification came under heavy criticism. Questions were asked about how a development as big as Priory Hall could end up fully constructed and only later found to be a fire trap.

Efforts were made to strengthen the rules. In 2014, the Building Control Amendment Regulations, proposed by Phil Hogan, came into effect.

According to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the key measures include requirements that designs be certified by a registered construction professional; that owners appoint a competent builder who must certify that construction works comply with regulations; and that owners appoint an assigned certifier who must prepare an inspection plan, carry out or oversee it and, ultimately, certify compliance with the building regulations on completion, jointly with the builder.

The certificate of compliance must be sent to the building control authority and included on a register before the building can be opened, occupied or used.

Enforcement of the regulations is a matter for the 31 local building control authorities, which have powers of inspection, enforcement and prosecution, and which are independent in the use of their statutory powers.

Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, says the changes to building regulations did not go far enough.

The reform requiring developers to employ a qualified certifier to inspect the work has “improved the paper trail but it’s still self-certification”, he says, because the developer employs the certifier.

The introduction of a statutory register remains voluntary.

The newly created building control office, designed to improve the standard of control across local authorities, is “very good but chronically understaffed”, says the TD, who recently published a book entitled Defects: Living with the Legacy of the Celtic Tiger.

“So, in the round, out of the three legs of Phil Hogan’s reforms, only one-and-a-half of them have been introduced, and the big problem for many of us is we still don’t have a fully independent local authority-led inspection regime,” he adds.

“So if you’re a developer building a residential site and you bring in a professional certifier — and the vast majority of the certifiers are very good and provide a very good professional service — the problem is they only have to inspect on average 10pc of the units in a development, and that in itself is problematic.”

“There is an exemption for one-off homes, and of course 25pc of all new homes that were built last year were one-off, so that means automatically 25pc of homes have no inspection at all.”

The crucial point, Ó Broin says, is that the certifiers are not independent.

“So, for example, a developer can employ an architect’s practice to be the designer for their project, but the certifiers can also be employed by that architect’s practice; they can be in-house.

“And we have seen some cases where architects have felt pressured by developers to certify works that are not compliant. One architect told me that he had to walk off three jobs without getting fully paid because he wasn’t willing to certify work that was non-compliant.”

The second layer of inspections, conducted by local authorities, is not mandatory and “in many cases aren’t [carried out] to a sufficient volume to provide the kind of reassurance that I think many of us would like to see”, Ó Broin adds.

The reforms are scant consolation for Priory Hall’s former residents.

For Stephanie Meehan, the years since her partner’s death have been a torturous journey.

“When bad things happen, good people show up, you know, and I do feel that I’ve had the best of people, and I’ve got my friends who have been champions,” she says. “There’s good days and bad days and I still have bad days.

“I still have a lot of down days and just kind of ‘what ifs’ and feeling very sad for Fiachra.”

Defective buildings: Mica problem renews debate over standards

Building standards are back in the spotlight with the mica crisis that has affected about 5,000 houses, mainly in Donegal and Mayo.

The buildings were constructed with defective blocks containing excessive amounts of a mineral called mica that weakens their structure.

Over time, these houses have developed extensive cracks, and the owners are faced with the prospect of having to demolish and rebuild them, in part or entirely. Some have already been pulled down, and the owners have moved out over safety fears.

In many ways the mica problem is similar to that of the pyrite problem that affected thousands of homes built during the Celtic Tiger construction boom.

A redress scheme was set up to deal with the problem, but the Government has so far not agreed to cover all the costs involved in fixing the houses.

Campaigners are looking for 100pc redress because they say that even with Government grants and promises of a 90pc redress scheme, they still cannot afford to carry out the work.

Ministers have reportedly been told the total cost of repairing all the properties could be more than €1bn.

An expert panel was set up to look at the problem, and it reported in 2017 that the mica level in the blocks was much higher than the maximum allowed.

The Department of Housing has said it is the responsibility of the manufacturer of the blocks to ensure compliance with regulations.

The panel’s report also said that during the period being examined, building control authorities didn’t have the technical resources to test building products such as blocks.

Owners of affected homes have protested at Government Buildings and met Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien again last Wednesday before a document was submitted to Cabinet on Thursday. There were unconfirmed reports that redress for repairs could be capped at €350,000.

Hunger striker turned developer: Tom McFeely

Tom McFeely, from Dungiven in Co Derry, is a former IRA member who served 12 years in jail in the 1980s for shooting an RUC officer. He spent 53 days on hunger strike in 1980. After his release he moved to Dublin and established himself as a property developer, amassing a fortune in the 1990s and early 2000s.Priory Hall was to compound the damage the financial crash did to his business and he was declared bankrupt in 2012. He owed a reported €200m to Nama and lost his luxury home on Ailesbury Road in Ballsbridge.

Later, during renovations of the house by the new owner, a plastic bag containing €140,000 was found concealed under a bath. McFeely claimed it was planted there. A further search of the house yielded another €60,000.

He currently lives in Belfast. In December last year, the Sunday Life newspaper reported that he was refusing to stop illegal demolition work in a conservation area near Queen’s University in Belfast.