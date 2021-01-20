| 2.6°C Dublin

If we’re in lockdown, why are workplaces featuring in outbreaks of Covid-19?

Fresh insights into how the virus is spreading in Ireland throws light on the key battlegrounds in the war against the coronavirus

A Covid-19 swab is taken out from a sterile tube. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Expand

A Covid-19 swab is taken out from a sterile tube. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

IT’S been called a phoney lockdown for many employers who have insisted their staff stay in the workplace – even when they could do the job from home.

Now it seems that workplaces, not all essential, are featuring significantly in outbreaks of the virus since the beginning of the year.

The overall number of outbreaks spanning not just workplaces but in private houses, nursing homes, hospitals, childcare facilities and other settings increased by 73 to 293 last week compared to the first week of January, giving a picture of places where the virus is finding fertile ground.

