HSE cyber attack reveals how our IT infrastructure is lagging behind

Declan Power

The UK National Cyber Security Centre comes under the remit of the GCHQ in Cheltenham Expand
Last week’s attacks on our health IT architecture demonstrate we need to be more agile in our approach to national security and how we scan the horizon for threat.

While the focus on the current cyber attacks on our health IT infrastructure is undoubtedly focused on damage limitation and recovery, the State must now mobilise itself for serious focus on the broader issues – if we are to successfully protect our society going forward.

