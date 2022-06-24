| 14.4°C Dublin

How Taliban’s isolation makes Afghanistan earthquake response even harder

  • Taliban's isolation will hamper quake effort, experts warn
  • Humanitarian aid is trickling in, no rescue backup yet
  • Longer-term reconstruction needs likely to go unfulfilled
  • Calls grow for West to give Taliban access to cash
  • Some nations demand improvements in Afghan human rights first
A man carries a sack in an area affected by an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan, June 23, 2022. Picture taken June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara Expand

Charlotte Greenfield and Mohammad Yunus Yawar

A devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which killed at least 1,000 people and flattened homes in remote villages close to the Pakistani border, poses the biggest challenge yet for the Taliban since they seized power nearly a year ago.

The hardline Islamist group is governing an impoverished country beset by severe drought, widespread hunger and economic crisis and where the effects of decades of conflict are still keenly felt.

