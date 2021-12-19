Housing policy failure is a political own goal of enormous proportions

The message from governments and others over many years has been that Ireland needs a greater supply of housing, which in turn will make it more affordable. What gets little attention, however, is the type of supply that gets increased and for whom.

There are three main types of housing being built each year in Ireland: one-off housing, apartments and scheme (or estate) housing.

One-off housing last year was about 24pc of the total national output of 20,532 houses. It tends not to come to the market for sale.

A combination of a European Court of Justice ruling known as the Flemish Decree (which broadens who is entitled to build a one-off house) and Irish planning policy (which seeks to do the opposite) means this output is under severe threat in coming years.

Apartment building has increased considerably as a proportion of housing supply, up from 9pc in 2012 to 19pc in 2020. Almost all of this output now goes for rent and does not come up for individual sale.

Since 2017, the proportion of scheme, or estate, houses built has been declining to just over 56pc of overall output last year, or 11,665 units. These do tend to come to the market.

Much state social housing output also comes out of this national supply. Through building and turnkey purchases of new housing, social housing doubled from about 12pc of overall output in 2017 to about 25pc in 2020. It doesn’t come up for sale either.

Despite an increase in supply to over 20,000 units in 2020, due to the State and investment funds increasing their presence in the housing system, a smaller percentage of annual new builds is available for households to buy. This percentage has declined from about half of housing output to a third, resulting in an annual average of 7,500 new houses coming to the market for sale in recent years.

If Ireland increases housing output to the target number of 33,000 units a year, on recent trends a growing proportion of this is likely to be made up of housing that will not be offered for sale. This is a significant issue, given that Ireland’s socio-economic system has long been based on home ownership (now at 67.6pc, below the EU average), and tenancy legislation and average incomes do not allow for secure lifetime renting.

We are each worth about €175,000, and the bulk of that is in real estate, mostly our houses. To sustain that system — and we have no credible alternative — we need houses to buy.

In 2019, new house prices were already beginning to soften, with fewer than 8,000 new houses coming to the market. Logically enough, housebuilders tend to reduce output when new house prices are not rising, resulting in a decline of 7pc in new scheme houses in 2020. This year, planning permissions for the first nine months were down 15.5pc compared with 2020, and in the third quarter of 2021 new homes were 3.3pc more expensive than in the same quarter of 2020.

We don’t just need supply, however; it needs to be affordable. Research has shown that, all things being equal (which they never are), a one per cent increase in housing stock — in Ireland’s case, 20,000 houses — will bring down new house prices by between 1.5pc and 2pc. No realistic housing output supply is likely to reverse recent price increases, however, and disposable income increases will also wipe out any gains made.

Prices are therefore unlikely to fall by themselves. Indeed, housing policy is arguably designed to not allow new house prices to fall. For every 10pc fall in the price of a new house, site values drop by about 30pc. In other words, as prices fall, the value of the developer’s other land falls even further. The converse is also true as sales prices rise.

To help maintain new house sale prices, we have taxpayer-funded shared equity and help-to-buy schemes. This is also why ‘affordable’ housing is now defined as €450,000 in Dublin and €400,000 in Cork. Neither of these schemes will bring down house prices — quite the opposite — but they will protect land values. One could argue these schemes are effectively landowner subsidies.

This is how housebuilders whose annual output might be quite modest have companies valued in the hundreds of millions of euro. It’s not necessarily from the profit made selling houses, but the value of their landbank.

Recent analysis by Una Mullally in the Irish Times concluded that the Irish electorate has shifted left. In a housing context, I would say it is not the electorate that has shifted left, but the elected who have shifted right — as evidenced by the increased financialisation and deregulation of our housing and planning system, ongoing since 2012.

In accelerating to the economic right, recent governments have pulled the former left into the middle. What are now derided as populist left-of-centre housing proposals were not too long ago very centrist Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael policies.

Whereas one might expect Fine Gael to shift hard to starboard on housing, Fianna Fáil seemed to have weighed anchor and are now being dragged in their wake. The pride of their policy fleet — Housing for All, launched under a Fianna Fáil minister — could comfortably have been launched under Simon Coveney or Eoghan Murphy.

Similar to the UK, we are not building enough homes for sale. The housing that gets built is increasingly unaffordable — for rent or purchase — for most people on even reasonable incomes. Then we wonder why public objection to many developments is on the rise.

Successive governments have facilitated the development sector to build what it wants (smaller, more profitable housing to rent), rather than what the electorate needs (decent housing, for sale at affordable levels relative to income).

This is a political own goal of immense proportions. If the electorate don’t get the housing they want and soon, many politicians will not get the votes they need.

Dr Lorcan Sirr is a senior lecturer in housing, planning and development at Technological University Dublin