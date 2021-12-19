| 4.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Housing policy failure is a political own goal of enormous proportions

Lorcan Sirr

Governments facilitated developers to build what they want, rather than what the electorate needs Expand
Lorcan sirr Expand

Close

Governments facilitated developers to build what they want, rather than what the electorate needs

Governments facilitated developers to build what they want, rather than what the electorate needs

Lorcan sirr

Lorcan sirr

/

Governments facilitated developers to build what they want, rather than what the electorate needs

The message from governments and others over many years has been that Ireland needs a greater supply of housing, which in turn will make it more affordable. What gets little attention, however, is the type of supply that gets increased and for whom.

There are three main types of housing being built each year in Ireland: one-off housing, apartments and scheme (or estate) housing.

More On Darragh O'Brien

Most Watched

Privacy