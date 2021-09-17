High street versus Amazon: how shops can stay in the picture

The website for Raven Books looks like something from the late 1990s. It’s just a homepage with a solitary photo of the shopfront in Blackrock, Co Dublin. There’s information about Covid protocols and opening hours as well as a couple of phone numbers and an email address for anyone interested in ordering a book.

Owner Louisa Cameron is no Luddite, however. The ultra-basic site is deliberate. She is not interested in creating an online marketplace. For her, it’s all about good, old-fashioned retailing.

“One thing that the Amazons of this world can’t do is give the personal attention to the customer that you get in a bricks-and-mortar shop,” she says. “Really good retail has the customer at the heart of what they do.”

Louisa Cameron of Raven Books

Louisa Cameron of Raven Books

Cameron opened Raven Books in 2008, around the time that the economy was tanking. She hasn’t looked back, despite significant obstacles, including being forced to close during the pandemic.

“But even then, it was all about the customers. Someone would ring in with an order and I’d go around to them with the book on my bike.”

The news that Amazon is to open its first ‘fulfilment centre’, otherwise known as a warehouse, in Ireland has been greeted with dismay by many in the retail trade. With promises of 500 people being employed, Amazon says it will be able to introduce next-day delivery on a large range of items. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the move “strongly underscores Amazon’s continued commitment to Ireland”.

Many fear, however, that the high street will be threatened by a retailing behemoth that already enjoys enormous popularity here.

Cameron says it is dispiriting that while the Government talks about supporting small and local businesses, it welcomes Amazon in with open arms.

“If I was about to start a bookshop and I saw the Government being so supportive of Amazon coming here, I’d be a little hesitant. It shows a disconnect of the Government to the values of people on this island.

“But if you’re a small retailer like I am and you make sure the customer feels valued and you do all you can to make their shopping experience as good as possible, it’s not all doom and gloom.”

Its an attitude shared by other retailers. Conns Cameras has been part of the Dublin shopping scene since 1968. The family-owned business has faced many challenges since it was established by Phil Conn, not least the growth in the giant online retailers. But co-owner Mike Conn — Phil’s son — believes the shop is well able to withstand any threat from the likes of Amazon.

“We’re lucky in that we were able to buy the building we’re in here in Clarendon Street,” he says. “We actually made our final mortgage payment during the pandemic. Owning the building means we don’t have to pass on the cost of high rents to our customers. We’re able to give them value.”

Conn, who runs the business with his brother Bob and whose daughter Ellen also works there, says the importance of loyal and knowledgeable staff cannot be underestimated.

“Our longest-serving employee is with us 50 years. Another is coming up to 40 years with us this year. His son is in the business too and doing very well. They have huge experience and knowledge and our customers value that. We’ve long-term relationship with our customers — and in some cases we’re on third-generation relationships.”

Long-term relationships

These relationships stem from an unwillingness to ‘upsell’, he says. They want to help the customers buy what they need, even if its something cheaper than they originally thought they wanted.

“You have to think long-term,” he says. “This is not about making a quick buck. That sort of retail approach is of no interest to me. What we’re able to offer and, what many of the international online people can’t, is that personal service, advice, repair, accepting vouchers no matter when they were bought.

“At the end of the day, you want the customer to go home happy.” Sometimes, Conns Cameras customers don’t even need to leave their homes. Over the past five years, the store has developed an online shop. “We’ve an arrangement with a taxi driver to bring stock to customers within the M50,” Mike Conn says, “and, often, we’re able to get product to people faster than Amazon ever could. We’ve had people order something from us at 10 on a Saturday morning and Brian [the driver] has it to them by 11am.”

Jennie Flynn and Barbara Nolan of Designist

Jennie Flynn and Barbara Nolan of Designist

In nearby South Great George’s Street, Jennie Flynn runs Designist with her business partner Barbara Nolan. The shop opened its doors in 2009, when the recession had really started to bite. Over the past 12 years, it has grown into one of Dublin’s most vibrant and best-known design and gift shops.

“The key thing for a retailer,” Flynn says, “is to listen to the customer. Ask them what they want in a shop like this and tailor the offering to reflect that — while also staying true to what you feel is a good stock selection. We believe we are very tailored to the customer and we’ve been able to reflect that online too.”

With the pandemic hitting hard, Flynn and Nolan worked at creating an online shopping platform that, Flynn says, “really captures what we do on the shop floor”.

Now, the online side of the business accounts for 50pc of Designist’s sales.

For Flynn, all good retailers understand the importance of welcoming customers, but not overpowering them. She says the experience of shopping in a bricks-and-mortar store can never be replicated online.

Owner Eamonn Cunningham and Rodney Munn, chief merchandiser, at EJ's Menswear, Grattan St, Sligo. Photo by James Connolly

Owner Eamonn Cunningham and Rodney Munn, chief merchandiser, at EJ's Menswear, Grattan St, Sligo. Photo by James Connolly

In Sligo town, Eamonn Cunningham runs a busy menswear shop, EJ’s. He has been in the garment trade for more than 40 years and he established the shop in 1994.

“I’ve always believed that, in retail, you should never take the customer for granted,” he says. “Give them an experience when they’re shopping — a comfortable, inviting place for them.”

Cunningham says many consumers no longer regard shopping from the likes of Asos or Amazon with rose-tinted glasses.

“Getting a wrong fit from clothes online is a huge issue,” he says. “Nothing beats being able to feel the fabric and trying on the clothes there and then.”

It is estimated that between 30 and 50pc of all clothes bought online are returned, whereas the figure is well under 10pc for physical shops.

“Business has been good since the restrictions were lifted,” he says. “We’re seeing a lot of younger guys coming in. They’re fed up with online shopping.”

The shop does sell online too but “if you have a question, there’s someone at the other end of the phone line,” says Cunningham. “It keeps coming back to that personal touch.”

Kieran Campbell, assistant manager at the Magee store in Donegal town

Kieran Campbell, assistant manager at the Magee store in Donegal town

It is a sentiment echoed by Kieran Campbell, the assistant manager in the menswear department of the Magee store in Donegal town. The clothier was established in 1866 and has become something of a household name. It has had a shop in a landmark building on the ‘Diamond’, Donegal, since the early 20th century.

“The customer means everything to us,” he says. “They’re greeted with a ‘hello’ when they come in and we let them know we’re here for them, but we don’t jump on them when they come in the door. And when they’re ready and they want our assistance, we’re there to give them that one-to-one personal experience.

“One of our staff members will be with us 50 years next year and there’s just so much experience on the shop floor. For new staff members, it’s invaluable to work alongside people who have been here for such a long time. The key thing is that the staff who work here are ‘people people’ — that’s a really important attribute.”

He is heartened by the number of young shoppers who come through the doors. “Programmes like Downtown Abbey and Peaky Blinders have had a big impact,” he says, “and we get a lot of pleasure when someone says to us, ‘My grandfather used to get all his suits here’.”

Campbell believes conscientious service, combined with a strong product, will ensure a vibrant future for retailers even in the face of Amazon.

“During lockdown, when shops were closed, people really missed them,” he says. “While there’s a place for online shopping — and Magee’s has online shopping too, of course — nothing compares to being able to walk through the doors and have a really good retail experience.”

Retail advisor Melissa Moore

Retail advisor Melissa Moore

For Melissa Moore, savvy retailers can identify their own strengths and don’t feel cowed by the threat posed by the likes of Amazon.

Based in Cong, Co Mayo, she runs a consultancy called the Retail Advisor and “guides, motivates and supports” independent shops to expand their businesses. She cut her teeth in Laura Ashley in the UK. On her return to Dublin, she worked with Brown Thomas, Foxford and Ikea. “Small retailers shouldn’t look at Amazon and think they can compete on next-day delivery or even price in some instances,” she says, “but what they should do is look at ways to beat Amazon on the customer experience, on the localisation aspect, on the fact that you can personalise the service. It’s about having trust and integrity and, up and down the country.

“The really good retailers know their customer — they know what they want to buy, they’ll source things for them, they’ll ring them when things come in that might suit them. Amazon doesn’t do that.”

Silver linings

Moore says the retailers who will suffer are those who fail to put customer service at the heart of their ethos.

“When you as a consumer are working really hard for your money, why would you go into Shop A when the service is poor, when the stock is just flung there, where the staff really don’t care and are standing around on their phones?

“Why would you go there when Shop B makes you feel welcome, where they engage with you, where they allow you browse, where they don’t just come at you to make you buy something?”

Despite the Amazon news, Louisa Cameron of Raven Books remains optimistic.

“One of the silver linings of the last 18 months is that the people of this island took a long, hard look at where they’re putting their money and what was necessary to sustain their friends, their neighbours and their community at large,” she says.

“The ‘buy Irish’ message really started to hit home. And that whole nonsense about [Amazon founder] Jeff Bezos going into space… it was a case of, ‘That’s where our money is going’.

“But as retailers we can’t get complacent. We have to work hard to be as customer-centred as we can. If we want people’s custom, we have to earn it.”