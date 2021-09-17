| 16.2°C Dublin

High street versus Amazon: how shops can stay in the picture

The arrival of the online giant’s first Irish warehouse and the promise of next-day deliveries has prompted fears for traditional stores. John Meagher hears from leading retailers about what sets them apart

Mike Conn (far right) from Conns Cameras with his brother and co-owner Bob and Mike&rsquo;s daughter Ellen at the Dublin store. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Louisa Cameron of Raven Books Expand
Retail advisor Melissa Moore Expand
Owner Eamonn Cunningham and Rodney Munn, chief merchandiser, at EJ&rsquo;s Menswear, Grattan St, Sligo. Photo by James Connolly Expand
Kieran Campbell, assistant manager at the Magee store in Donegal town Expand
Jennie Flynn and Barbara Nolan of Designist Expand

The website for Raven Books looks like something from the late 1990s. It’s just a homepage with a solitary photo of the shopfront in Blackrock, Co Dublin. There’s information about Covid protocols and opening hours as well as a couple of phone numbers and an email address for anyone interested in ordering a book.

Owner Louisa Cameron is no Luddite, however. The ultra-basic site is deliberate. She is not interested in creating an online marketplace. For her, it’s all about good, old-fashioned retailing.

“One thing that the Amazons of this world can’t do is give the personal attention to the customer that you get in a bricks-and-mortar shop,” she says. “Really good retail has the customer at the heart of what they do.”

