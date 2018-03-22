Here's how you delete a Facebook account - but are you willing to do it?

Independent.ie

So is it time to delete your Facebook account?

https://www.independent.ie/opinion/analysis/heres-how-you-delete-a-facebook-account-but-are-you-willing-to-do-it-36731247.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/technology/article36071598.ece/9f8fb/AUTOCROP/h342/p1facebook.JPG