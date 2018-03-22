Here's how you delete a Facebook account - but are you willing to do it?
So is it time to delete your Facebook account?
Brian Acton thinks so. The co-founder of Whatsapp, who made €6bn from selling his messaging service to Facebook four years ago, this week tweeted:"The time has come. #deleteFacebook."
Like everyone else, he was disgusted about revelations over political manipulation on the social platform.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.
Related Content
- 'We made mistakes': Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence on Cambridge Analytica data controversy
- Facebook and Data Protection Commissioner to be called before Dail committee
- Privacy setting: Irish watchdog ready to step up the global battle to keep data safe
- Three easy ways to keep the internet pirates from lifting your data treasure