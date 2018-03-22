Opinion Analysis

Thursday 22 March 2018

Here's how you delete a Facebook account - but are you willing to do it?

Facebook. Photo: Stock
Facebook. Photo: Stock
Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler

So is it time to delete your Facebook account?

Brian Acton thinks so. The co-founder of Whatsapp, who made €6bn from selling his messaging service to Facebook four years ago, this week tweeted:"The time has come. #deleteFacebook."

Like everyone else, he was disgusted about revelations over political manipulation on the social platform.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss