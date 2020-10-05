| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'He’ll shut everything down,' Government sources joked at news last week that Dr Tony Holohan was returning as CMO

Philip Ryan

Back in the job of heading Ireland’s fight against coronavirus, Dr Holohan’s Sunday night meeting caught senior Government figures off guard

Irish Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan leaving government buildings in Dublin after meeting senior government ministers. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Close

Irish Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan leaving government buildings in Dublin after meeting senior government ministers. Photo: PA Wire

Irish Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan leaving government buildings in Dublin after meeting senior government ministers. Photo: PA Wire

PA

Irish Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan leaving government buildings in Dublin after meeting senior government ministers. Photo: PA Wire

Last Thursday, after news broke that Tony Holohan was returning to his role as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), a Government source who worked closely with him sent a text saying, “He’ll shut everything down” followed by a laughing emoji. Today, they text, “Told you.”

Dr Holohan’s return is a nightmare come true for some in Government who had become used to acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn's more amenable style of handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the same day it was announced that Dr Holohan was returning, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met to discuss the rise in new cases in certain counties.

Related Content