'He’ll shut everything down,' Government sources joked at news last week that Dr Tony Holohan was returning as CMO

Last Thursday, after news broke that Tony Holohan was returning to his role as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), a Government source who worked closely with him sent a text saying, “He’ll shut everything down” followed by a laughing emoji. Today, they text, “Told you.”

Dr Holohan’s return is a nightmare come true for some in Government who had become used to acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn's more amenable style of handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the same day it was announced that Dr Holohan was returning, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met to discuss the rise in new cases in certain counties.

Despite a spike in new cases, the group, which was being chaired by Dr Glynn, decided not to move the Level 3 counties – Dublin and Donegal – to a higher level of restrictions. Instead they recommended new rules on social gatherings which reduced the number of people who you can visit another home to six people from one other household.

In his letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr Glynn said: "On balance, the Nphet agreed that while the current trajectory of the disease is very concerning, the current epidemiological data does not strongly support a move to Level 3 nationally at this time.”

It was not even necessary to hold a Cabinet meeting. The three leaders agreed to recommendations which essentially involved tinkering with the restrictions in Level 2.

Dr Holohan returned to the Department of Health on Friday after taking three months off to look after his wife who was receiving palliative care when he stepped back from the role in early July. Also on Friday, Northern Ireland reported 934 new coronavirus cases which was more than double the 470 cases recorded in the South on the same day.

Then the cases in Ireland shot up to 613 in Ireland on Saturday.

In a statement, Dr Glynn said the rise in cases was a “significant escalation” and urged older people to take more precautions.

"For those aged 70-plus and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant,” he said.

It wasn’t known at the time but this was a clear signal of the direction things were going.

Yesterday, Dr Holohan decided to call an emergency Nphet meeting to discuss the rise in new cases.

The meeting caught many senior figures in Government off guard.

But nothing would prepare them for what Dr Holohan was about to recommend on his first day back in the hot seat.

Sources say Dr Holohan told the meeting he had not thought he would have to meet on Sunday after returning to work two days earlier.

The source said there were no divisions in the Nphet meeting on recommending Level 5 restrictions. Dr Holohan, Dr Glynn and Professor Philip Nolan, the chief epidemiologist on the team, were all on the same page.

However, an Nphet source said Dr Holohan and Dr Glynn have very different styles of chairing meetings which became immediately apparent on his return. Dr Glynn is more likely to seek consensus among the various members while Dr Holohan is more assured of his own view on matters and will push his own agenda through, according to a source.

Yesterday, he certainly ensured his return to the chair would cause a stir when it emerged the team had decided on advising Level 5 restrictions.

In his letter to the Government, Dr Holohan said a “graduated approach" to Covid-19 rules would not work and recommended the introduction of the most severe restrictions under the five-level plan for living with the virus.

Dr Holohan said there had been a “sustained increase” in the number of cases among people over 65 which has risen from six per 10,000 to 67.3 per 100,000 in just over a month.

The returning CMO said there are currently 31 outbreaks in nursing homes with seven reported in the last week. He said there are 25 outbreaks among vulnerable groups, with 10 in direct provision centres, seven among the Traveller community and another seven in homelessness services.

After the news emerged yesterday evening, a senior Fine Gael source close to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “What has changed since Thursday when Nphet thought moving the country to Level 3 was appropriate, other than Tony Holohan coming back?”

The Fine Gael source said the damage to the economy and to the nation’s mental health would be “long standing” if lockdown were to be imposed again.

The source said “everyone in Government Buildings” was “annoyed” by how Nphet and Dr Holohan reacted.

A senior Fianna Fáil source said they were “shocked” by the decision and a Green Party source said Eamon Ryan was “concerned about any move to Level 5 restrictions”.

There was also anger among ministers at how the news emerged and the fear it would cause among the public.

“I’m fuming,” one minister said, before adding: “Serious public health advice like this should not be emerging at 9pm on a Sunday evening when families are putting their children to bed.”

Dr Holohan was called to Government Buildings to explain the logic behind recommending a national lockdown.

After a lengthy meeting, the Government ultimately rejected the Nphet proposal and instead decided to go with Level 3 restrictions.