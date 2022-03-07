| 4.6°C Dublin

He issued threat of nuclear arms. Would Putin shrink from using chemical weapons?

Analysis

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon

For the past five years Russian forces, fighting alongside the Assad regime, have waged complex battles in Syrian towns and cities, apparently unconstrained by the Geneva Convention or the rules of war. These battles rage, often unreported, but very real for those unfortunate enough to be caught up in them.

Now, as Kyiv braces for an all-out assault, it seems clear that Vladimir Putin has been using Syria as a live battle-lab to hone his forces’ skills and trial equipment. Syria, his newest operating base on Europe’s southern edge, is looking increasingly like the first chapter in the execution of his grand plan; recreating the old Soviet Union boundaries and establishing a new “greater Russia”.

